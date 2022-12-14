Today

Cloudy with rain...mixing with freezing rain late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%.

Tonight

Cloudy with rain...mixing with freezing rain late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%.

Tomorrow

Rain. High 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.