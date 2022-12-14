The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for a winter storm that is forecast to bring rain, sleet and freezing rain to most of the state, beginning this evening.
In the Piedmont region, precipitation is predicted to begin late tonight and continue through the morning Thursday, with freezing rain causing icy roads during the Thursday morning commuting hours.
VDOT is mobilizing crews throughout the state to prepare for the storm. In the nine counties of the Culpeper District, crews will be on duty overnight and will begin spreading salt and sand to improve traction and melt ice after precipitation begins. Since the storm is forecast to begin as rain, brine will not be used for this event since the rain will wash it off the road, rendering it ineffective.
If travel is necessary tonight or tomorrow morning, drivers should pay attention to local weather forecasts and road conditions and plan to use extreme caution as road conditions may deteriorate quickly.
As air temperatures fall, pavement temperatures are also expected to drop, creating the potential for icy conditions to develop on roads tonight through Thursday morning. Icy conditions may occur first on bridges, overpasses ramps and in shaded areas.
For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, the public should contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
