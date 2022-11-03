Republican challenger for Virginia 7th Congressional District Yesli Vega was joined on Nov. 1 by Governor Glenn Youngkin and Delegate Nick Freitas at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. for an early voting rally.
“I don’t know about you, but I’ve had enough,” Vega said.
Over 200 people attended the outside event, placing hope in Vega’s camp that she may come out victorious against Democrat Incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.
While the district formally leaned for Spanberger, in recent weeks polls showed the district in a toss-up.
“We have seven days to go, polling looks mighty good,” Vega said.
“Races like this that are absolutely neck and neck, but the momentum is on our side,” Freitas said. “Momentum doesn’t mean anything if we don’t show up and get everyone we know to show up in order to achieve something on Election Day.”
Upon entering, Freitas led the crowd in prayer prior to his opening remarks.
“We ask for protection for our candidates. We ask for protection for all Americans,” Freitas said. “Lord, we just pray for an outcome that would be pleasing to you.”
Vega touted perceived missteps by government during the COVID-19 pandemic by way of closures of small businesses and requiring children to be educated virtually, calling them “one blunder after another.”
She attacked Spanberger’s voting record while promising to bring back common sense policy by returning control of the House of Representatives to Republican leaders.
“I'm sick and tired of what I’m seeing happening in Washington D.C.,” Vega said. “A government that keeps getting bigger and bigger. A government that’s telling us what to do, how to live our lives, how to spend our money and how to raise our children.”
After concluding her remarks, Vega called upon Youngkin to take the stage as he threw basketballs and other merchandise into the crowd.
“It's a clear choice, come on, it's a clear choice,” he said.
Vega, Youngkin explained, understands the American Dream, being the child of immigrants and working in law enforcement.
“It’s not Republicans against Democrats. It’s Virginians standing up with shared values because we know that Yesli Vega is going to put common sense back into the Capitol,” Youngkin said. “If we don’t lock our arms together and elect Yesli Vega and Republicans all across this nation then we're going to see the spirit of America come under fire.”
After speeches concluded, Youngkin walked among the crowd shaking hands, taking photos and speaking with constituents.
“I challenge you that if you want to see what you’ve never seen, boy you’re going to have to do what you’ve never done,” Vega said. “Get out there and knock on doors. Pick up the phone and tell your relatives, tell your neighbors, tell your friends that we have a country to take back and it's happening in seven days.”
