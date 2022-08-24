Republican Nominee for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District Yesli Vega sat down with local law enforcement and industry leaders for a roundtable discussion on Aug. 15 about the issues and needs officers need to thrive.
“In my opinion, based on the conversations I’ve been having with voters up and down the seventh, is a topic of extreme importance, safety and security of our communities, I think, and just society in general are paramount for a successful society,” Vega said.
Vega was joined by former Border Patrol and ICE Director Ron Vitiello, We Back Blue Founder Melissa Robey, Anti-Trafficking International Founder Bill Woolf, Culpeper Town Councilman Joe Short, Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith and others at the Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad Fire Station for the discussion.
Despite having name cards, other invited guests including Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins and Lt. Marshall Keene were absent.
Of the 15 invited guests, 10 were present for the discussion.
“Everywhere I go folks are really concerned about the things that they’ve been seeing, whether it be the crisis at our Southern Border and how that’s trickled down here to the 7th District with the opioids crisis we’re having along with the trafficking that we’re having of children and women and even men,” Vega said.
Following opening remarks from Vega, Woolf and Vitiello, press members were told to exit the room in order for the participants to have a “candid, off-the record” discussion.
Press were invited back into the room approximately 45 minutes later only to see the discussion had ended and participants were beginning to mingle with each other.
“I feel extremely grateful that all of these folks came and joined us this morning, considering the years of experience they have and the knowledge,” Vega said following the close door meeting. “It was really nice to be able to talk about the issues and possible solutions as we move forward as well.”
Vega explained the discussion focused on mental health, increased crime in communities, the exodus of law enforcement professionals and the local result of border control issues with Mexico.
To date, nine county sheriffs have endorsed Vega including Jenkins.
“It was very informative,” Short said following the conclusion of the roundtable. “(There were) a lot of great perspectives both from a federal level, state level and local level.”
When asked about her recent comments concerning the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Vega said, as a law enforcement officer, it’s their job to enforce the law and not have “different categories” for how the law is enforced.
“You have to be fair and it has to be across the board,” she said. “What we’re seeing here is a double standard. That’s what I take issue with.”
“You can’t be selective,” she continued. “You have to be impartial and fair and let our system do its thing. That's not what we’ve been seeing from this administration.”
In the hours and days following the search of former President Trump’s residence in Florida orchestrated by the FBI on Aug. 8, Yesli’s campaign sent out emails blasting the search as an “absolute disgrace.”
In an email entitled, “Breaking: Corrupt FBI violates President Trump’s family residence,” Vega’s campaign outlined her view of the search of Mar-a-Lago.
“Brandon and the DEEP STATE will go to any lengths necessary to SLANDER and IMPRISON our great President,” the email read. “THIS IS NOT FAKE NEWS.”
“Last night, the FBI seized assets, raided, and occupied President Donald J. Trump’s home in Mar-A-Lago for no reason,” it continued. “This is an absolute disgrace. This raid was completely unannounced and was not necessary or appropriate. This is disgusting misconduct by the United States government.”
Agents executed the signed search warrant from a federal judge to determine whether Trump took classified records from the White House after leaving office.
In the days after the search, unsealed court records showed agents seized 11 sets of classified documents, including documents designated top secret.
