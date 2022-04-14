With the Republican primary looming on June 21, Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District Yesli Vega’s campaign stopped in Culpeper on April 2 to speak to area business owners about inflation, regulations and how they’ve been affected by the Biden administration’s policies.
“Times are tough right now, and so this is the American spirit,” Vega said. “You know, that when times are tough, you do whatever you need to do to overcome and these folks continue to thrive in the midst of adversity. They’re making the best out of it.”
Vega began her career as a police officer, serving in departments around Northern Virginia. However, in December 2018, she decided to campaign for an open seat on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, which she won with over 80% of the vote.
During her tour, she visited Shenandoah Garden Spot, Moving Meadows Farm & Bakery, Culpeper Cheese Company, Botanical Dwellings, 4 C’s and Beer Hound Brewery.
After departing from the Culpeper Republican Headquarters on South Main Street, Vega visited with Shenandoah Garden Spot owner Greg Garr about some of his struggles as a local florist.
“Finding employees is definitely a challenge,” he said, adding God owns the shop but he runs it. “I’m paying school kids $16.50 per hour to come in after school (to show) you how bad it’s gotten. It’s a tough one.”
Garr added if he hired six people, five would quit by the next week.
“Wow, so the turn over rate is quite high,” Vega said.
“The more that we have less employees, the harder it is on our employees,” Garr added.
Vega also visited the recently opened Culpeper Cheese Company to speak with owner Jeffrey Mitchell about the expansion he hopes to accomplish in the future.
“This is phase one,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got the whole building to grow into.”
While he currently sources his products, Mitchell told Vega he hopes to begin making cheese in Culpeper as the necessary elements such as milk can be scoured locally. The issue, however, lies in the guaranteed security needed for dairy farms to sign on.
Moving Meadows Farm & Bakery Owner Wally Hudson told Vega about the struggles he’s had procuring some of the necessary ingredients he needs to make his signature bread.
While previously making their bread with their signature wheat from Montana, Hudson now finds it near impossible to find with the prices skyrocketing.
“The price of that has jumped 45% since December,” he said. “In December, it was roughly $24 per (50 pounds) bag and now it's $34 and I can’t get it.”
Hudson explained he had a meeting with a grower whose farm is just east of Fredericksburg to supplement the loss. He continued he could realistically drive there if he needed more product.
“Short food chains are the thing right now,” he added.
The district’s Republican ballot boasts 11 candidates, the second biggest primary ticket in the Commonwealth behind District 10.
As a mom, Vega said, she has to buy groceries and pump gas so she understands the struggles Culpeper residents have, be they Democrats or Republicans.
“(It’s important to understand) that we’re all hurting as Americans and that we need better representation down in Washington that's going to fight on behalf of the American peoples’ best interest,” she said.
Vega faces challengers such as Bryce Reeves, who currently serves as a member of the Virginia State Senate, representing District 17. His term ends on January 10, 2024.
The seat is currently held by Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is running for another term.
