Verdun Summer Concert Series returns from 4-6 p.m. on June 18 with Fork in the Road.
Fork In The Road is a country and rock band with a strong focus on vocal harmonies. The band covers classic songs from The Eagles, Tom Petty, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Marshall Tucker Band, America and Jimmy Buffett.
Allegro Community School of the Arts is the sponsor of the first summer concert.
For tickets, go online to https://verdunadventurebound.networkforgood.com/events/43577-verdun-summer-concert-series-2022?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_1907743.
