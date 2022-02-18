Reva-based farmer Leslie Duckwitz grew up around horses but found herself with smaller livestock these days, sparking an entrepreneurial venture.
Duckwitz began selling Duck Ridge Farm’s Goat Milk Soap in late 2020 after picking up the skills earlier that year by diving into some research.
“I didn’t realize how popular it is to make your own soap,” Duckwitz said. “It’s a very unique community making soap and then making goat milk soap is an even smaller, unique community.”
After her batch, she realized how much she loved the science behind making soap and loved the result even more.
“Once I started, I just never really stopped.”
Duckwitz and her husband, Matt, were both born and raised in Virginia, but moved while they were both active duty military. After moving back to Virginia and getting married, they settled in Sterling. However, they left Sterling for their farm in Reva in 2015.
The Duckwitzes decided to supplement their self-sufficient farm accustomed with a garden and chickens for eggs with the addition of dairy goats.
“We knew we wanted dairy on our farm but we didn’t necessarily want cows,” she said. “We didn’t necessarily buy them to make soap with their milk but we did have intentions on drinking their milk, making yogurt, making cheese and then soap kind of (made sense).”
The Duckwitzes brought home their first goat the following year, jumping head first into the learning process.
“We started out with one, which is a really bad idea because they're herd animals,” she said. “She was so lonely outside the first day we brought her inside our house so that she would stop crying.”
However, a couple of hours later, the family found another goat and went to pick him up so their one-goat herd quickly expanded.
The farm now has 15 primarily Nigerian Dwarf goats - seven of which are pregnant.
Although often confused with pygmy goats, Nigerian Dwarf goats are the smallest type of dairy goat. Other goats are bred for meat or to be pets.
“Typically, a female goat can produce milk for 300 some odd days, but it's a lot easier if you have bucks so that after you dry them off and get them bred again and will come back into milk obviously after they have their babies,” Duckwitz said.
The family keeps the goat milk for themselves since selling raw goat milk is illegal.
The family sells a majority of kids - or baby goats - every year with the expectation of a few females to see how their breeding program is progressing and breeding quality goats.
Duckwitz makes a majority of the soap herself although with four small children running around, Matt aids occasionally.
Normally, she has up to 12 different soaps in stock primarily online although they hope to open a farm store on their property soon.
Duckwitz does have ambitions to have her products in local stores, soaps can be bought on her Etsy page or directly through messaging them via their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.