VFW's annual Voice of Democracy essay contest award winner announced

Culpeper County High School senior Olan J. Faulk V has won the VFW's annual Voice of Democracy essay contest.
The theme of this year's contest was "America: Where do we go from here?" Contest entrants are judged on both the quality of their written essay and the effectiveness of their oral delivery.
VFW Post 2524 commander Keith Price awarded the certificate and $100 monetary prize to Faulk for his winning entry.
