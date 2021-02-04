When you say vintage you are speaking of something that was valued in a different time, up to 100 years ago. The Vintage Nest puts that value back into its unique vintage and antique finds. The shop prides itself in salvaging forgotten treasures and transforming them into functional, stylish home décor.
The shop, located at 700 Sunset Lane, opened in October 2019.
The shop was a post-career dream for owner Bonnie Shank and her husband Robert. They were both blessed with wonderful careers in teaching and healthcare, but those professions came with lots of stress.
Upon retirement, they wanted something less stressful and decided to transform their hobby and passion into a small, personable business. They felt the idea of opening a storefront would provide personal and social connection with their customers. The first year in business came with the obstacle of COVID-19, but The Vintage Nest continued to stay connected with customers by changing the way of doing business and the shop was blessed with wonderful support. The couple agrees that The Town of Culpeper is definitely a great place to start and have a small business.
Upon walking into The Vintage Nest, you will see not only vintage painted furniture but custom made farmhouse style furniture. Robert Shank loves anything wood and loves building the perfect piece of furniture to meet your home decor needs. The business also includes a custom painting service for your special furniture piece. The Shanks receive tremendous joy in sprucing up and transforming cherish furniture for their customers.
Additionally, the Shanks are blessed to have multiple local artisans join their shop during its first year. The Vintage Nest currently has 15 local artisans providing their products to the shop.
The Vintage Nest has an array of home décor and gifts from these artisans including pottery, jewelry, wooden bowls, stain glass, floral arrangements, soy candles, custom fabric items, natural wellness products, shabby chic décor, license plate décor and steel art.
The little shop umbrellas all these wonderful local artisans to provide customers with unique, quality products. Shoppers at The Vintage Nest support multiple small businesses in Culpeper, so the Shanks hope you will stop in and shop with them in the near future.
