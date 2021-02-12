This memo came in Friday afternoon from April Achter, the population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District that includes Culpeper County:
"We have a new set of guidelines for our pre-registration process. Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia will launch a statewide vaccine pre-registration system at vaccinate.virginia.gov. This will be a centralized website for all state residents to pre-register for vaccines.
"Here is what this means for you:
- If you’ve already filled out our survey form: individuals who filled out our survey form will automatically be transferred into the new system. You will maintain your place in the queue, and won’t be giving up your place in line. Starting Tuesday morning, you will also be able to search this system to ensure your name is included.
- If you haven’t filled out the RRHD survey form: disregard our form, and visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to pre-register.
- If you are a business: this change will not affect businesses that have completed the Phase 1A/1B Essential Worker Survey. RRHD will continue to manage vaccines for essential personnel.
- The RRHD registration survey will no longer be active starting Friday, February 12, at 5 p.m. to allow for the transition to the new system. If you haven’t yet registered, please wait until February 16th at 8 a.m. and use the new system at vaccinate.virginia.gov. We apologize for the inconvenience!
"In response to some FAQs:
- If you have questions, contact the new Virginia call center hotline at 877-275-8343. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with staff available to help those who don’t have computers or have difficulty using them. Language translation will be available.
- If you registered two people but used one email address for both (e.g., parents, couples, etc.), that is OK. The system will use full name and date of birth and other unique characteristics to identify unique individuals.
- The system is unable to provide your “number” or place in the queue. There are not enough doses available for everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine. The latest knowledge as of February 12 is that Virginia is not likely to meet the demand for Phase 1b until March or April. It may be weeks or longer before vaccination appointments become available for those who have pre-registered. Please remember that we are working through the list as quickly as we can with the number of vaccine doses available to us."
