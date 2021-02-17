The Virginia Department of Health launched a statewide vaccination pre-registration system on Tuesday morning. Residents can now register at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District advises: "If you’ve already filled out our survey form, your survey form will automatically be transferred into the new system. You will maintain your place in the queue, and won’t be giving up your place in line. Starting Tuesday morning, you will also be able to search this system to ensure your name is included."
All local health districts will use the new system except the Fairfax County Health Department, which is not a state district and will continue its own vaccination process.
Dr. Danny Avula, state vaccine coordinator, said state health officials realize there is a lot of confusion about the process, and demand outpaces supply, but the statewide registration system will help streamline the delivery of vaccines.
Our local health district posted answers to other frequently asked vaccination questions about the new system:
If you have questions, contact the new Virginia call center hotline at 877-275-8343. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with staff available to help those who don’t have computers or have difficulty using them. Language translation will be available.
If you registered two people but used one email address for both (e.g., parents, couples, etc.), that is OK. The system will use full name and date of birth and other unique characteristics to identify unique individuals.
The system is unable to provide your “number” or place in the queue. There are not enough doses available for everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine. The latest knowledge as of February 12 is that Virginia is not likely to meet the demand for Phase 1b until March or April. It may be weeks or longer before vaccination appointments become available for those who have pre-registered. Please remember that we are working through the list as quickly as we can with the number of vaccine doses available to us.
Health department statistics show that 3,976 cases, 161 hospitalizations and 39 deaths had been reported in Culpeper since March. In the prior week, there were an average of 11 new cases reported daily. That weekly rolling average of new daily cases has steadily decreased in 2021, as its peak this year came on Jan. 9 when the weekly average of daily cases totaled 34.
This mirrors a statewide trend as of Feb. 16, when Virginia’s reported cases totaled 553,308, and the state's seven-day average was at its lowest level since Dec. 6. The statewide seven-day average, which peaked Jan. 18 at 6,128.4, was down to 2,741.7.
Elsewhere in the health district, there were 3,808 total cases in Fauquier, 1,761 in Orange, 525 in Madison and 290 in Rappahannock. The district has reported 104 total deaths and 414 hospitalizations.
