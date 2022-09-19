The Virginia Distiller’s Association and River City Festivals announced the first Virginia Spirits Expo will take place from noon-5 p.m. on Sept. 24th at Belmont Farms Distillery in Culpeper.
This inaugural event will feature 18 award winning Virginia distilleries for attendees to visit with, learn about and sample from. All access sampling is included with the ticket. It is a 21+ only event.
For tickets, go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virginia-spirits-expo-at-belmont-farms-tickets-384111617187?aff=Web.
Proceeds from this event to support Giving Local.
This event is rain or shine. Refunds or transfers are not available.
As a part of Virginia Spirits Month, many Distilleries will be offering a 20% discount on bottles purchased at the event.
Every distillery will have bottles available for purchase on site. Custom signature cocktails will also be available for purchase.
The event will feature live music performances from Radio Riot and Zach Angle and food from Uncle Dave’s Tacos, Fabulous Foods Pizza Truck, Chiki’s Pancake, and JAXX Pickles.
PARTICIPATING VIRGINIA DISTILLERIES, SAMPLING PRODUCTS AND COCKTAILS:
VIP* Indicates VIP-only sampling products
Caiseal Beer & Spirits (Hampton)
Caiseal Vodka, Caiseal Gin, Caiseal Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Caiseal Single Malt Whiskey, Roasted Barley Edition, Vintage Gin
VIP* Peated American Single Malt Whiskey
Cocktails: Mattjito
Virago Spirits (Richmond)
Four Port Rum, Port Cask Rum, Sherry Cask Rum, Cognac Cask Rum, Modern Gin with Oolong Tea, Hibiscus Gin, Coffee Liqueur
VIP* Sherry Cask Rum, Cognac Cask Rum
Cocktails: Gin & Tonic, Dark & Stormy *Cecile’s Punch
Mt. Defiance Distillery (Middleburg)
Old Volstead’s Straight Bourbon, Mt. Defiance Smoked Virginia Whiskey, Mt. Defiance Cassis Liqueur, Mt. Defiance Amaretto, Mt. Defiance Apple Brandy, Mt. Defiance Anejo Agave Spirit, Mt. Defiance Gin Nouveau
VIP* Apple Brandy, Anejo Agave Spirits
Cocktails: Rum Punch, * Bourbon Whiskey Cream
Ironclad Distillery (Newport News)
Small Batch Bourbon, Straight Bourbon, Maple Syrup Finished Bourbon, Hot Honey Finished Bourbon, Coffee Finished Bourbon, Toasted Oak Barrel Finished Bourbon
VIP* Hampton Roads Honey Finished Bourbon
Cocktails: Fall Bourbon Cocktail
Blue Sky Distillery (Smithfield)
Triple Deuce Whiskey, Painted Pig Peanut Butter Whiskey, Painted Pig Smoke Beacon Maple Whiskey, Dog Star Vodka, Blackbeard’s Point Silver Rum, Seven Cities Gin, Devil’s Left Peach Tea Whiskey Cocktail
VIP* Flying Dragon Spiced Rum
Cocktails: Pineapple Mango Fizz & Lavender Lemonade with choice of Spirits
Orkney Springs Distillery (Springfield)
Herbal Mountain Gin, Italian Wheat Vodka, European Wheat Strawberry Rhubarb Vodka, Herbal Forest Siberian Fir Gin, Herbal Garden Rosemary Gin, Herbal Garden Cucumber Gin, Herbal Garden Grapefruit Gin, Herbal Garden Cherry Almond Gin, European Wheat Cherry Blossom Vodka, European Wheat Cherry, Watermelon, Basil Vodka, European Wheat Sichuan Peppercorn Vodka, European Wheat Peppermint Vodka, European Wheat Gingerbread Vodka
VIP* Mountain Hop Gin
Cocktails: OSD Iced Tea, OSD Strawberry-Rhubarb Lemonade
A. Smith Bowman Distillery (Fredericksburg)
Bowman Brothers Small Batch Bourbon, Mary Hite Bowman Caramel Bourbon Cream, Isaac Bowman Port-Finished, Tinkerman's Citrus Supreme
VIP* John J. Single Barrel
Chesapeake Bay Distillery (Virginia Beach)
Spirits of Blue Ridge Vodka, Ghost Pepper Vodka, Lemon Liqueur, Chick's Beach Rum, Cureo Coffee Liqueur, 4 Farthings Spiced Rum, Ghost Pepper Tequila, Dr. Stoners Fresh Herb Vodka, Dr. Stoners Smoky Herb Whiskey, Dr. Stoners Hierba Loca Tequila, Dr. Stoners Hierba Madura Tequila, Dr. Stoners Island Bush Rum
Cocktails: Seasonal Cocktails
VIP* 4 Farthings Spiced Rum, Mutiny Island Vodka
Springfield Distillery (Halifax)
Springfield Bourbon, 1842 Whiskey, Scratch Orange, Scratch Blackberry, Scratch Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Scratch Honey
Cocktails: Lemonade and Whiskey Sangria
VIP* Lemonade & Whiskey Sangria
Filibuster Distillery (Maurertown)
Single Estate Bourbon, Dual-Cask Bourbon, Dual-Cask Rye, Boondoggler Whiskey, Dual-Cask Gin
VIP* Bottled in Bond
Virginia Distillery Company (Lovingston)
Courage & Conviction American Single Malt Whisky, Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask Whisky, Courage & Conviction Cuvee Cask Whisky, Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask Whisky
VIP* Courage & Conviction Cuvee Single Cask Whisky
KO Distilling (Manassas)
Battle Standard 142 Barrel Finished Gin, Bare Knuckle Wheat Whiskey, Bare Knuckle Rye Whiskey, Bare Knuckle High-Rye Bourbon
VIP* KO Distiller’s Reserve Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon
Cocktails: Barrel Finished Negroni
Three Crosses Distilling (Powhatan)
Three Crosses American Whiskey, Crossed Rifles Spiced Rum, Noble Hound Rye
VIP* Noble Hound Dark Rye
Cocktails: Seasonal Cocktails
Catoctin Creek (Purcellville)
Roundstone Rye 80 Proof, Roundstone Rye Distiller's Edition, Watershed Gin
VIP* Roundstone Rye Cask Proof
Cocktails: Appalachian Old Fashioned
Copper Fox Distillery (Williamsburg & Sperryville)
Copper Fox Original Single Malt Whisky, Original Rye Whisky, Peachwood Single Malt Whisky, Chestnut American Whisky, Port Rye Whisky
Cocktails: Lemonade & Whiskey Sangria
VIP: Seasonal Cocktails
Belmont Farms Distillery (Culpeper)
Whiskey, Bourbon, Vodka, Gin, Single Malt, Bonded Whiskey, Apple Whiskey
Cocktails: The Meadow, Spiced Apple, Plantation Punch, Jeanettes Julep, BuckSeason
VIP: American Single Malt
Vitae Spirits (Charlottesville)
Vitae Spirits Modern Gin, Vitae Spirits Platinum Rum, Vitae Spirits Golden Rum, Vitae Spirits Orange Liqueur, Vitae Spirits Anisette, Vitae Spirits Coffee Liqueur, Vitae Spirits Distiller's Reserve Barrel-aged Rum, Vitae Spirits Old Tom Gin, Vitae Spirits Smoked Rum, Vitae Spirits Spiced Rum
Cocktail: Pain Killer, Dark & Stormy, Gin & Tonic
VIP: Smoked Rum, Maple Cream
Cape Charles Distillery (Cape Charles)
Signature Series, Standard Gin, Maple Whiskey, WooWoo Vodka, Blackberry Moonshine
Cocktails: Judgeship, Porch Night, Gin and Tonic, Maple Whisper
VIP: CCD Signature Straight Bourbon, Signature High Rye Whiskey
