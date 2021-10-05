Voter's Guide 2021

November 2 is Election Day. Learn more about who is on the ballot in Culpeper.
Name: Joe Short
Age: 56
Employment: Senior Systems Engineer
Website: www.facebook.com/Joe4Culpeper
Why are you running for this position?
Culpeper is an amazing town with unique character. I want to help lead our town into our next era of growth and opportunity. We have local issues to immediately address such as budgeting a long-term solution to our water quality, providing safe shelter and a productive future for our homeless, and scaling zoning policies and tax structure to incentivize business growth and individual property improvements. We are ready to expand our police department’s co-responder program, establish recreational activities for youth and families, and unite around the significant history that is a part of each of us. We have collaborated with our merchants to establish Davis Street as a destination point for tourists and travelers — it is time to focus on our north and south side businesses. We own the responsibility to tell the complete history of Culpeper in a way that unites – my prayer is that Culpeper models a unifying and grace-filled approach to racial division that honors our past and teaches future generations. Strategic and experienced leadership; building coalitions across organizations; fresh energy and vision – and a deep desire to give back to a town that adopted my family 17 years ago – this is why I am running!
Why are you the best candidate?
My background, experiences and strengths give me a distinct advantage as a member of town council. After serving in the US Army, I continued serving as a Department of Defense contractor supporting warfighters in Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I), specializing in advanced systems engineering and project management while engaging my strengths in strategic leadership, team and coalition-building and mentoring the next generation of leaders. I have 25 years of experience and skills coordinating large programs across multiple federal agencies, private industry, and academic institutions to complete national objectives. I am skilled at designing enterprise and local systems and processes, recognizing risks and opportunities, and identifying solutions. I have a unique perspective in that I have invested in our town for 17 years. I have helped develop and manage 501(3)C organizations and small businesses, established and led youth scouting and sports programs, supported and gave leadership to church ministries, helped to plan and conduct homeschool co-operative programs, instructed firearm classes and coordinated neighborhood and community outreach events. I believe my experienced leadership and proven capability to unite people and teams around a shared vision to accomplish something great is what makes me the best candidate.
Name: Elizabeth Hutchins
Age: 65
Employment: Retired
Website: https://www.facebook.com/hutchinsforschoolboard/
Why are you running for this position?
I am a Culpeper native and a graduate of Culpeper County High School. I taught for CCPS before staying home to raise our two children. I served on the school board for 16 years representing the Cedar Mountain and Stevensburg districts. Numerous parents, teachers, and community members from across the county encouraged me to run again. I believe my extensive experience as a parent, teacher, and former school board member will be an asset to the board. I believe in public education. I believe that all children should have access to a high quality education. I will be a board member who works to build positive relationships to provide the best education possible for Culpeper’s children. All stakeholders must have a voice in the school system. I will work to increase transparency in board actions and improve communication with parents. Our schools must do a better job of reaching students who are struggling academically. There is a national teacher shortage and we must focus on retaining experienced staff. Hiring new and inexperienced staff isn’t cost effective. We must begin now to address the impending growth in student population.
Why are you the best candidate?
I am the best person to represent the Stevensburg District on the board because of my experience, my passion for public education, and my proven record of team building. As a parent, a former middle school teacher, a former school board member, and a community volunteer, I’ve experienced the public school system from all angles. My entire adult life has been dedicated to the children of the county. I’ve spent hours listening and working with parents to address concerns. I’ve worked with students to help them reach their potential. I’ve worked in the community to provide additional educational experiences. Having worked in both secondary and elementary classrooms, I understand the challenges at each level of the system. While on the school board, I worked to build EVHS, Yowell Elementary, CTEC and the MVGS program. I worked to provide a safe learning environment. Moving forward, we must address the needs of our struggling students. I have the experience, the knowledge, and the time. I would be honored to represent the residents of the Stevensburg District.
Name: Lori Medley
Age: 64
Employment: Retired
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Lori4Schools
Why are you running for this position?
Recently, our children’s education has received a lot of attention. Busy parents need to feel confident that when they send their children off to school, what they are being taught aligns with their own values; and that when they graduate from high school, they are well prepared to take on the next challenges of life. Culpeper schools are doing a great job in that regard, but there are several important issues looming in the future. One such issue is ‘equity education’ that seek to lower the bar across the board, rather than raise the skills of those struggling to achieve competency. Also, Virginia Education Association, a teacher’s union, will soon be negotiating teachers’ contracts with the school board. Their website states they want to get more Black Lives Matter into schools. While I agree that Black lives matter, I don’t feel it is appropriate in our schools. What does it say to our Hispanic students? You don’t have ‘white privilege’ and you’re not Black, so you don’t matter? I am running because I feel I am the best candidate to head off these issues before they arrive at our doors. I love Culpeper and want to give in a meaningful way.
Why are you the best candidate?
My biracial grandson just entered the Culpeper school system. I have a long-term interest in ensuring he, and all students, receive the best education possible. I have taught in a military setting and as a substitute teacher. I have successfully lead teams of up to 26 people. I have experience in hiring/firing/disciplinary actions and budget management. My social work background brings a skill set that will assist with bringing diverse groups together to form a consensus. My military and engineering management background brings personnel and project management leadership, plus an understanding of career options after high school. I am a proactive researcher who will keep her eye on the horizon for issues that will impact our students’ educational environment.
Name: Laura Rogers
Age: 54
Employment: Braggs Corner Properties LLC, commercial real estate; County of Culpeper, County Planning Commissioner
Website: www.VoteLauraBOS.com
Why are you running for this position?
The Stevensburg District needs experienced and dedicated representation. My 12 years of experience as a County Planning Commissioner has proven my commitment to public service and given me the background to serve as a supervisor. After years of working on the comprehensive plan, recommending appropriate guidance to the board on issues related to planning, land uses and community development, I am ready to tackle the hard work of directing policy and managing the economic growth of the county. My 24 years of experience as a business owner reinforces my view that approving and balancing budgets is critical to good governance. Improvements in infrastructure and technology are needed, as well as services such as schools, emergency management and law enforcement. All of this can be managed while preserving Culpeper’s natural resources and rural charm. In recent years, outside forces and developers have sought to change the county in ways that don’t align with the comprehensive plan, but as a supervisor, I’m committed to improving the county and managing growth while maintaining the historic and agricultural heritage that attracts residents, businesses and visitors alike. I know I can get things done for my district, and I’m ready to work for you.
Why are you the best candidate?
It’s time for new leadership in Stevensburg. My love of Culpeper has driven me to run for the Board of Supervisors because I believe I have the experience and vision to make Culpeper a better place. I am the candidate who has a proven record of public service and commitment to the community with 12 years on the planning commission, a past board member at the Chamber of Commerce, who chaired multiple CulpeperFest events, an active parent and fundraiser during children’s school years, and a successful business owner. I am running as an Independent because I believe in representing all constituents of my district regardless of political labels. Partisan politics can be divisive. My goal is to unite all residents with my positive vision to improve the county via infrastructure like broadband and roads, manage growth and economic development while preserving the rural character of Culpeper. Culpeper continues to attract new residents and visitors, and the increasing demand for services — such as schools, emergency services and law enforcement — all must be provided within a balanced budget. I have the track record, the energy and dedication and am excited about the opportunity to serve as Stevensburg’s next member of the Board of Supervisors.
Name: C. Jack Frazier
Age: 71
Employment: Self-employed
Why are you running for this position?
My wife and I are life time residents of Culpeper County. My service in Culpeper County includes serving on the planning commission for approximately 5 years and currently on track to complete eight years as the Cedar Mountain Supervisor in December.
Why are you the best candidate?
Some things I have worked on as a supervisor include working with a delegation that went to New York in 2015. Our mission on this trip was to enhance Culpeper County’s credit rating. This dealt with bonds on Eastern View High School and Yowell Elementary School. At approximately $60 million, our credit rating before was double A+. After presenting our case to three bond rating companies, we came away with a triple A-rating and saved Culpeper County over $5.5 million in interest and, after reselling bonds, did not extend the term. We worked with constituents to deter Dominion Power from relocating a 120 KVA power line through the Cedar Mountain District. This would have been detrimental to land owners and to the historic value of our district. I spearheaded CTE with Sue Hansohn through the board process. This is a project that will benefit many young people for years to come. As chairman of building and grounds, I worked on many projects at the Carver Center, museum, pathways, brick sidewalk, an ongoing renovation project. My other duties include all county owned buildings. I served as board chairperson in 2017 and worked on many zoning issues for constituents in our district and other districts. This is just a few of the things that I have worked on as your supervisor. I am willing to serve if elected.
Name: Frank Reaves Jr.
Age: 69
Employment: Town of Culpeper Councilman
Website: https://www.facebook.com/FrankReavesJr
Why are you running for this position?
I am a man of the people. I was born, raised and have been a Culpeper resident all of my life. My entire career has been in the public sector, so I am no stranger to working with people in all aspects of life. I have seen and been a part of this growing community throughout the years and I will continue to work with individuals, groups and organizations to bring positive advancements for the Town of Culpeper. I will always be a voice for the people and work with all divisions of local departments, government and residents to further their quality of life and bring a harmonious understanding for the needs of all.
Why are you the best candidate?
Culpeper is an amazing town. From its historic downtown areas, to its rich cultural diversity and to its people, Culpeper really is a special place. This town has advanced so much in the past years but has never failed to lose its charm. If elected mayor, I would keep traditional values of our town but work with the citizens and our local groups to get their take on what could make Culpeper a better place. Working closely with the public is something that I have done throughout my entire professional career and my personal life. I am a man of the people and that is something that I believe people can relate to and rally under. I will work to bring fresh ideas to the table and understand the general interest of what people want in their town. I am a big advocate of establishing a community center and working with groups to advance the opportunities of our local youth. These young people are our future, and we owe it to them to help secure methods and resources to further them along their paths.
Name: Jon Russell
Age: 45
Employment: Small business owner
Website: www.jonrussellformayor.com
Why are you running for this position?
As your next mayor, my job will be to promote our quality of life, law enforcement, small businesses, and history. Whether you are from here or moved here, we all have a responsibility to be ambassadors for our town. We will preserve our small town atmosphere while meeting modern needs of our families. Culpeper is the 5th fastest growing community in Virginia. We need thoughtful growth — not uncontrolled growth. As is my record on town council, I will not be a rubber stamp for the government and will challenge cheap development from turning us into northern Virginia. Working with police, churches, and nonprofits, my highest priority will be to reduce homelessness and rid our town of heroin by whatever means available. We need new energy for Culpeper to meet the challenges coming at us from every direction. While other cities are wrongly defunding police, tearing down historic statues and names, a few people are trying to do the same in Culpeper by changing the name of Lake Pelham. That is not who we are. Culpeper is different because we invest in our community by building up our quality of life, businesses, law enforcement and rich history.
Why are you the best candidate?
It’s about Culpeper. Culpeper is the best because of our families, churches, and small businesses. As a small business owner, I know what it will take for Culpeper to be the best place in Virginia to start a business and relocate a business. This means low taxes, ending double taxation on cars, flexible land use for diverse housing and recreation, and clean/drinkable tap water to meet the highest standards. As a husband of 19 years to Sarah Russell and father of four children, we need to bring more to Culpeper for our families. This includes a public pool without tax increases and family-friendly businesses; for example, an indoor trampoline park and interactive children’s museum. I’m fully supportive of the privately funded south side recreation center being built for our youth. As a Christian, I’m well-connected with most pastors in Culpeper. I appreciate the role our churches play in meeting the spiritual, physical, and financial needs of our citizens. Moving forward, our churches need to be strategic partners in addressing homelessness and heroin addiction. We owe it to those who built our community and ourselves to preserve and improve our way of life. We can do this together with your vote.
Name: William Chase, Jr.
Age: 84
Employment: Retired, farmer
Email: bchase@culpepercounty.gov
Why are you running for this position?
I am running for this position to serve the citizens of Stevensburg District as best I can and out of consideration for my many constituents. They have been supportive of me for the past several decades. The job requires a full-time effort, seven days a week. I have the time needed to always be there for my constituents. The district is mainly agricultural and country. I am asked by the constituents for my assistance in all kinds of issues. I enjoy guiding and assisting each one in helping them to achieve their goals.
Why are you the best candidate?
My record of past achievements shows my dedication to the Stevensburg District. For instance, I was instrumental in helping to establish the first Agricultural and Forestal District in Stevensburg. The program helps ensure land use valuation for existing farmers, which helps them to viably continue farming. I succeeded in getting the speed limit adjusted through Stevensburg. I succeeded in getting the speed limit lowered in front of the Richardsville Fire Department for safety reasons, and I continue to work with parties involved to reopen Richards Ferry Road. Additionally, I have continued to support each area within Stevensburg. I have continued to support both Brandy Station and Richardsville Fire Departments, as well as their EMS Department. I have always supported the Sheriff's Department for the county's security and safety. I have always supported the school system and still maintain positive relationships with the school board, the school administration of both the public and private schools. My experience, knowledge of the area, the people of Culpeper County and my past record of achievements make me the best qualified candidate.
Name: David Durr
Age: 64
Employment: Retired
Website: www.votedaviddurr.com
Why are you running for this position?
My wife, Joanne, and I have lived in Culpeper since 2007. While we are not lifelong residents, over the last 14 years, we have become part of the community. Culpeper has become our home. I am running for the Cedar Mountain seat on the Board of Supervisors because my experience as a business leader and local volunteer position me to help the county work through issues that are important to our future. We live in rapidly changing times. It is important that our leaders move the county in a direction of positive growth, while maintaining the ideals that make Culpeper the special place that it is. I believe in fiscal responsibility. Supporting our farmers and agricultural heritage helps to control our taxes and to maintain our country way of life. I believe tax dollars should be spent wisely and not on pet projects or unnecessary special elections. I believe supervisors should listen to their constituents, work together to solve issues and not be loyal to a political party. As a businessperson and a volunteer, I have found that things happen when people work together for a common purpose. I am running for the Cedar Mountain seat on the Board of Supervisors because I believe I can make a difference.
Why are you the best candidate?
Many years ago, I started my professional career as a manager trainee. A manager trainee is someone who has very little authority but is responsible to get things done. I learned quickly that respecting and listening to the people I worked with was the only way to get things accomplished. Many years later, now that I am older and maybe wiser, I find this lesson still holds true. I have been the general manager of Culpeper Farmers’ Cooperative and chairperson of the board of the Chamber of Commerce. In these positions, I became part of the business community of Culpeper. However, since retiring, my career has moved to volunteer service. As a member of the Mid-Day Lions Club, I am part off an organization that donated over $80,000 to local charities in 2019. As a helper at the Culpeper Food Closet and Mana Ministries, I help to provide food to those less fortunate. As a volunteer, I have seen the importance of community service, and realize in both community service and business, things happen when people work together. I have the business experience to understand the complexities of being a member of the Board of Supervisors. More importantly, I can work with a wide variety of people to accomplish goals and move our county forward.
Name: B. Travis Brown
Age: 30
Employment: Union Electrician
Why are you running for this position?
I am running for town council because I want to give back to the town and community that has given so much to me. I’m a Culpeper native, who has lived in town most of my life. Over the last few years, I’ve watched as the hyper-polarization of national politics leaked into my hometown. All this has done is divide our community and has led to important issues such as water quality, affordable high-speed internet, and future downtown planning — such as a pool and parking garage — go overlooked. I am running to #MakeCulpeperKindAgain because we have to begin to heal the deep divide within our community.
Why are you the best candidate?
I am the best candidate because I bring a strong understanding of construction management and planning for upcoming town projects because of my experience in the construction and property insurance industries. I’m also a millennial and feel that both my understanding of what young professionals and young families within the community need.
Name: Robert Mayles, Jr.
Age: 41
Employment: Human Resources Director/EEO Officer for Autumn Lane Investments, LLC
Website: https://maylesforculpeper.wixsite.com/website
Why are you running for this position?
Having lived and worked in Culpeper for over 10 years, I am privileged to have met many amazing people and businesses. I’ve also learned about the challenges and needs Culpeper faces. Because of this, I am seeking an opportunity to address these needs by bringing the focus back to Culpeper. There is a trend in small communities, including Culpeper, of bringing national politics into local discussions. While national topics can impact us, we need to address local issues first to see true change. Culpeper County has earned the reputation of being a bedroom community for northern Virginia businesses. This has impacted our local employers, small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and housing market. Additionally, Culpeper is challenged with providing year-round activities for the entire family. With the recent closures of our bowling alley and skating rink, there is a need for indoor family entertainment. There is also an opportunity to provide activities that are available to all of our youth. Culpeper is where my wife and I both work and live and where our son goes to school. This community has given me so much opportunity for personal and professional growth, and now I want to give back.
Why are you the best candidate?
The majority of my professional experience in Culpeper has been in human resources working for locally operated employers. I served on the board of directors for the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce as well as sat on their Major Industry Advisory Council and Young Professionals Committee. Through this, I had earned the opportunity to lead the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce as president/CEO for two years. My background has allowed me to be engaged with the local economy, business development and advocacy, and the local, state and federal government and the balance it takes between all of these sectors in order for a community to function. I have volunteered with multiple local nonprofit organizations, consulted local businesses and organizations, served as a board member for the Virginia Career Works - Piedmont Region, and sat on the Culpeper Economic Development Advisory Council. During my time in Culpeper, I have gained a strong understanding of the needs of our community’s businesses and citizens and hope to apply this knowledge to our local government.
Name: Adrian D. Sledge
Age: 47
Employment: Logistics Management Specialist Department of the Army
Why are you running for this position?
I’m running for town council because I want to continue to maintain a non-partisan government in Culpeper. We must focus on local issues that are important to the citizens of Culpeper. The town is in need of a youth center. I believe this can get done with collaboration from the board of supervisors. I will fight to reduce property and business taxes. I will also demand better housing conditions for low income families. Clean water has also been an issue in this town since I arrived here in 2012. Once I’m elected, I will work with other members of the council to get this resolved within the first year of my term. Finally, I will continue to work with our outstanding law enforcement, which I consider one of the best in the country. They will receive my continued support and we will find ways to spread our community policing across the state of Virginia.
Why are you the best candidate?
I am the best candidate because I have the experience and knowledge of being a leader. I have served the United States Army for 26 years and during that time I served as a non-commissioned officer for 22 of those years. Also I have been a pastor of a church for 12 years. Pastoring requires working with people in church and throughout the community. These positions have allowed me to serve others. They have also given me an ability to be empathetic with all of people’s issues. I believe that the council is about serving the great constituents of this town. In both jobs, I took an oath to serve this country and to serve God. This requires me to always put people first. When I’m elected, I will never forget why I’m in office. I will be here for all of Culpeper. I will be a voice for those in town and the county. I’m not running against anyone. I’m running for Culpeper.
Name: Susan Gugino
Age: 39
Employment: Owner/operator Muddy Flats Farm, LLC and part time IT support specialist at
SWIFT
Website: www.facebook.com/susanlgugino
Why are you running for this position?
I feel it is time for the next generation to carry on the legacy of protecting Culpeper’s agricultural and historical resources, being a great place to start a family and being business friendly. I am a farmer and an IT professional and want the next generations to grow up in the Culpeper I have fallen in love with. My husband and I moved here to start our farm, and we planted roots here with our farming business and starting a family. There are some people that would like to change Culpeper by making it more developer friendly, which would ultimately raise taxes and increase stress on our roads and schools. I feel that is not in the best interest of the people of Culpeper. Growth needs to follow a well thought out plan, not precede it. I don’t want Culpeper to turn into another high tax, high traffic town of Northern Virginia.
Why are you the best candidate?
I feel I’m the best candidate because I understand what the current Culpeper residents are going through. I am a farmer; I understand what it means to make a living off the land. I understand how times can be hard and times can be good. I want to be available to all Culpeper residents to be there for them in both times. We already have developers, builders, and realtors represented on the board of supervisors; we need to ensure our other citizens are also well represented. I am a businesswoman; I work part time at SWIFT. I also spent 12 years working for the government managing projects and budgets. I have degrees in engineering and telecommunications. I am a member of the Culpeper Business Women organization, that not only supports women business owners, but also provides scholarships to local high school students for college or CTEC classes. I am a wife and a mother; I can relate to issues that families in Culpeper are facing. These include kids’ activities, daycare, and general cost of living concerns. I have nothing to gain from being on the board. I only have myself to give.
Name: William Yowell
Age: 72
Employment: Retired
Why are you running for this position?
I am a lifelong resident of Culpeper, born and raised here. I am currently the vice mayor with 30 years of service to our citizens and desire to continue in that capacity. I am running for this office because, in these times, I believe that experience counts. I have been chairman of the finance committee, chairman of the light and power committee, chairman of the public works committee and have a long history of community service. I believe any elected official’s primary responsibility is as a fiduciary of the people’s tax dollars. We have not raised real estate taxes in 20 years. I continue to support our police department and am proud that they have achieved advanced certifications from the Certified Law Enforcement Agency (CALEA). I have supported and voted for the effort for a local swimming pool and enhancements to our parks for our youth. I will continue to promote the “common sense” approach to our town government.
Why are you the best candidate?
As a proven conservative town council member, I will continue to provide experience. I have a degree in finance and economics from Virginia Tech. We have challenges ahead as all communities do. We do not have water quality issues as other candidates have suggested. A 2019 independent study by Hazen and Sawyer concluded that the town has optimized the operation of the water treatment and system. The town received a silver award in 2020 from the Virginia Department of Health of Water Quality. I love promoting Culpeper and meeting all of the new residents that say the same. I look forward to serving you for the next four years, and I ask for your vote on Nov. 2.
Name: Robert Ryan
Age: 76
Employment: Retired
Why are you running for this position?
I am running for a council member position because I feel as though after 20 years of public service on the Culpeper Town Council, I am the most qualified candidate running. I bring to the council knowledge, experience, history on the town of Culpeper and love for the town. I am a lifelong resident of Culpeper, and I have always had the best interest of the citizens, businesses and the Town of Culpeper.
Why are you the best candidate?
I am the best candidate because of my prior experience on Town Council. I have been both chairman and vice-chairman of numerous committees including chairman of Public Works, chairman of Public Safety, chairman of Town Economic Development, chairman of Culpeper Media Network and co-chairman of the Interaction Committee. Currently, I am on the board of S.A.F.E., Full Circle Thrift and a volunteer for the Culpeper Renaissance. I look forward to building healthy relationships between local government, Culpeper citizens and businesses. Town voters, policemen, firemen and fellow veterans, I am asking for your vote on November 2, 2021. Please vote for Bobby Ryan!
Name: N. Janie Schmidt
Age: 68
Employment: Retired
Email: VoteValuesWithJanieSchmidt@gmail.com
Why are you running for this position?
I am excited to be running for Culpeper Town Council. I am not a politician, but I am a good citizen who feels drawn to participate in helping to make wise, constructive, responsible decisions for the smart growth, safety and prosperity of our town and all its citizens. Regardless of anyone’s political party preference, regardless of nationality, culture, color, age, gender or faith, we need to show that Culpeper can work cohesively as a community strong, prepared and united. I would like to see us model this for our children and instill that sense of camaraderie and equity. The windfall $19.5 million in ARPA funding the Town of Culpeper has received needs to be spent in a fiscally responsible way that will make our community robust by encouraging new businesses, promoting better job opportunities and pay, making necessary water and electric distribution infrastructure improvements, fully supporting our police, fire, and rescue, and finding a solution for homeless housing. Inflation is on the rise with higher cost of living for our families and cost of operation for our businesses. While property values have increased, so will follow real estate taxes. Relief from current small business taxes and from town personal property taxation would certainly benefit our burdened citizens.
Why are you the best candidate?
My faith, core values, life experiences, and career skills have given me the knowledge, background, and good judgement to reach intelligent and appropriate solutions to serve Culpeper well. I am a hardworking, sensible, caring, and practical person and I would welcome the opportunity to work with all our citizens, our mayor and fellow council members, and with the local government departments for the good of our Town of Culpeper.
Name: James “Fred” Sapp
Age: 47
Employment: Xerox Business Solutions
Website: fred4culpepercouncil.com
Why are you running for this position?
I am running out of a love for the town I call home. In the last several years, I have watched as the status quo has become a noose for the average citizen of Culpeper. Meaning the good ol’ boy network has continued to take care of friends and lined their own pockets. There are those in this town with money and influence that have come to expect they play the music and the council dances. Meanwhile, the hardworking pick themselves up by the bootstraps and pay the bills. When I look at our founding, Culpeper played an integral part, but it was the common citizen — even back then — that stood up for the morals and values we hold dear in this country. Well I believe in “We the People.” All the people, not just the well-to-do. My daughter has never lived anywhere else, and I want her to remember that and recognize that same Culpeper twenty years from now. She deserves better as do all the citizens of Culpeper.
Why are you the best candidate?
I am a person who was taught at a young age, “You are part of the problem or part of the solution.” Culpeper’s gone from a tourist destination with the economic benefits of tourism to a place where tourists are now living while going elsewhere to spend. The council in our town has allowed developers to buy their votes for pet projects and those of friends. As a council person, I will keep Culpeper a place where the underserved in the community over many generations can continue to afford to live. I want our children to have opportunities I realized at their ages, without falling into the traps that will send them to prison. Only someone who understands not knowing where the next meal is coming from can speak for those people. I have also known success in my adult years. When I look at our town the successful have no idea where the underserved even live. A council person was out with me recently in one of those areas of town and happened to comment, “I have never been here. Heck, I didn’t even know here existed.” No councilperson should ever be able to say that statement. I am the best person because I will represent all the people of Culpeper in every corner of Culpeper.
Name: David Kulivan
Age: 43
Employment: Philanthropic Advisor
Website: kulivanforculpeper.com
Why are you running for this position?
Culpeper is a wonderful town and a great community. My wife and I love raising our family here and are proud to call it home. And our history, culture, and location have made us an attractive town for individuals and families from throughout northern Virginia to move. But, like the rest of the Commonwealth, we are at a crossroads as we determine the right path to follow as we move forward. I was motivated to run after seeing the reckless overreach of government power during the past year and a half and my deep desire to keep Culpeper a wonderful community to own a business, raise a family, and pursue the American Dream. I am running to keep Culpeper a beacon of freedom in the Commonwealth by advocating for citizens’ liberty and vigorously defending our freedoms. I will also promote a robust business and economic environment through eliminating the personal property tax and business personal property tax, helping individuals and small businesses keep more of what they earn. I will aggressively challenge cronyism and focus on what’s most important to Culpeper — not pet projects and short-sighted ideas that will saddle the town with expenses and unjustifiable commitments for generations.
Why are you the best candidate?
The fact that we have ten candidates campaigning for four open seats is a testament to the deep passion for Culpeper that exists in this community. This, of course, is present throughout the town and is evidenced by its rich religious and nonprofit community, adding to the quality of life and opportunities for service within Culpeper. We all bring different skill sets and backgrounds to the table as candidates. Ultimately, voters will look at experience and vision. I have the experience of over two decades of work on important, high profile public policy issues. I have the experience of working with diverse stakeholders and teams to accomplish significant things. I have a vision for Culpeper where the American Dream is alive and well, where the government stays in its lane, and our fellow citizens enjoy the blessings of liberty and fruits of their labor. Culpeper’s best days are still ahead of it. I am confident that we can emerge from the challenges of the past year stronger, freer, and more prosperous. I am confident our town can meet the challenge. And I would be honored to serve as a member of Culpeper Town Council.
Name: Pranas Rimeikis
Age: 69
Employment: Retired
Why are you running for this position?
During my 16 years serving Culpeper as mayor and as a councilman, council has worked as a team, laying solid fiscal and infrastructure-based foundations that have allowed Culpeper to grow into the vibrant town it is today. However, I now see political ideology increasingly invading town-level politics, resulting in positions taken to appease political interests and personal ambition and not to serve the practical needs of the community. I believe it is important to keep town council neutral and to put Culpeper first. I would like to continue my service to the town, as an independent voice, to keep Culpeper moving forwards as a united community.
Why are you the best candidate?
Sixteen years of service to the town has given me a good understanding of local and state government, what does and doesn’t work, how to get things done and the limits of what town government can legally accomplish. I am not going to make unrealistic promises. I would bring knowledge and experience to help keep Culpeper thriving. I always aim to approach issues from a neutral position. I do my homework, analyze the details, and only then form an opinion as to what I believe would work best for Culpeper’s interests.
Other local candidates
Brad C. Rosenberger - Board of Supervisors
Betsy Howard Smith - School Board
Deborah Desilets - School Board
Rebecca Bragg - School Board
Courtney D’Avilar - Town Council
*These candidates did not submit information to Culpeper Times for publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.