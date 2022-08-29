The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a crash that left a Bealeton motorcyclist dead in Fauquier County.
The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Rt 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Rt 17.
The rider of the Harley Davidson, a 77-year-old male, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 64-year-old male, of Sterling, Va., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper D. Garasimowicz at 540-347-6200 or email area12@vsp.virginia.gov.
