Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Culpeper County that left 60-year-old motorcyclist dead.
A 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Route 522 when it failed to maneuver a curve and ran off the left side of the roadway, just north of Durantes Curve, according to state police.
The motorcycle came to rest at the bottom of an embankment and the rider was thrown from the motorcycle. Neither the motorcycle nor the rider was visible from the roadway and were not discovered until Sept. 19 by a passerby, who notified state police.
At this stage of the investigation, police continued, it appears the crash occurred sometime between 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 19.
The motorcycle rider, Timothy W. Brown, of Washington, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.
Brown was not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
