The Virginia State Police are handling an investigation of a fatal crash on Stonehouse Mountain Road that occurred at 2:45 a.m. Jan. 19 involving two Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Hugo. J. Mendez-Lopez, 28, of Culpeper, was ejected from his vehicle and his remains were transported for autopsy. Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wesley Spicer and Nick Wayland were involved with a brief pursuit of Mendez-Lopez when the crash occurred.