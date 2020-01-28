The Virginia State Police are handling an investigation of a fatal crash on Stonehouse Mountain Road that occurred at 2:45 a.m. Jan. 19 involving two Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Hugo. J. Mendez-Lopez, 28, of Culpeper, was ejected from his vehicle and his remains were transported for autopsy.
Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wesley Spicer and Nick Wayland were involved with a brief pursuit of Mendez-Lopez when the crash occurred.
“I will not allow the reputation of these two deputies to be tarnished by rumors or half-truths,” Sheriff Scott Jenkins said. “The fatal crash is an unfortunate result of what happens far too often when suspects choose not to comply with law enforcement.
“Deputy Spicer and Deputy Wayland were involved in a brief pursuit of Mendez-Lopez during which the suspect struck the right side of Deputy Spicer’s vehicle causing enough damage that he was unable to continue. Deputy Wayland continued the pursuit until the point the suspect crashed. We’re very thankful our deputies or other motorists were not hurt,” Jenkins said.
In the interest of transparency, Jenkins released the dash cam video of the pursuit on the CCSO Facebook page Tuesday morning. The footage is available at: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3203466546334859&id=137062862975258
“I have chosen to release video footage of the pursuit which speaks for itself and direct any further questions related to the crash investigation to the state police,” Jenkins said. “I’d like again to thank our great partners with the Virginia State Police for their assistance.”
