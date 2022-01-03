As snow, sleet and rain continue to fall across various regions of Virginia, Virginia State Police troopers continue to respond to traffic crashes and disabled vehicles caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions.
State police have responded to 313 traffic crashes and aided 277 disabled/stuck motorists from 12:01 a.m. through 10:30 a.m.
The Culpeper Division has responded to 37 disabled vehicles and 16 traffic crashes.
The majority of crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported fatalities at this time.
State police is still asking people to avoid driving, unless absolutely unnecessary.
If you must travel during the storm:
- Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org
or download the VDOT 511 app.
- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.
- Use your headlights - in rain AND snow.
- Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
- Buckle Up.
- Avoid distractions - put down the phone.
- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please keep these lines open for emergency calls.
