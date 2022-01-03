Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.