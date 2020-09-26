Freda White has been in the business of hearing for 13 years. Now, at 58, she is a business owner for the first time having recently bought Wagner Hearing Aid of Culpeper.
White bought the business in August from the owner of 40 years, Bruce Wagner, who she said still comes in the shop and introduces his old patients to the new practice.
“That’s the big thing, to make sure his patients are comfortable,” White said.
While Wagner still owns hearing aid centers in Staunton, Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and Charlottesville, he said not having the Culpeper office will be a little less work.
White said the business remains an “independent, small and family-owned center” and she looks forward “to continuing the excellent service.”
Wagner first opened the hearing aid center in downtown Culpeper before relocating to the current location, 767 Madison Road, suite 105, where he continued providing services until recently.
During a Sept. 17 re-opening ribbon cutting, co-owner Teresa Lough said “we are re-opening because even though the name is the same, Freda and I are opening five days a week.”
“Previously it was only open one day per week before Wagner knew more hours were needed. Unfortunately, with his other locations, he didn’t have time to expand hours here,” she said.
Wagner Hearing Aid offers quality hearing aids at an affordable price including a three-year worry-free warranty.
White said she also offers complete evaluations, service and repair for all models and makes of hearing aids, hearing aid consults and hearing aid fitting and repairs. She added that veterans receive help at no charge.
While White provides the services, Lough handles the business aspect.
“We decided to join forces for the perfect marriage,” Lough said.
Wagner Hearing Aid of Culpeper is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Fridays by appointment. They can be reached at 540-825-6770.
