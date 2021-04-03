Walk for Hope 5K returns to raise suicide awareness 

Ben Long wrote in his suicide note that he was addicted to heroin and died at 24 with no hope.
His death was preceded by a spiral of addiction that is all too common. He became addicted to pain pills prescribed for a work-related arm injury and eventually got hooked on the cheaper option of heroin.
Ed Long said what bothers him the most about his son’s death “is that he died with no hope whatsoever.”
The day after Ben died, the family decided to do everything in their power to prevent another family from having to experience such a tragedy.
“Ben’s short life and his death can’t be in vain. There’s always a reason why things happen...We all decided that we needed to do something to help in the community,” Ed Long said.
So the family started the Living the Dream Foundation to raise awareness of suicide, depression and addiction. After being called off last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation is set to hold the 5th annual Walk for Hope 5K 8 a.m.-noon April 17 at Yowell Meadow Park.
For $25, participants can pre-register on eventbrite.com by searching “living the dream” or can register 8 a.m. the day of the event. The first 150 individuals to register will receive a limited edition mask.
In addition to the 5K, the event will feature a quilt raffle, resource booths, music and face painting. All proceeds will go to suicide awareness.
Ed Long explained Ben could not see the beauty in anything “and his whole world was dark” and that is one reason it is called the “Walk for Hope.” Ben’s mother, Gloria Long, explained that depression can be hard to understand for someone who has not experienced it. She recalled saying how gorgeous of a day it was and Ben would note in reply that clouds are in the sky and it is supposed to rain tomorrow.
Depression and addiction are not always easy to spot. Gloria Long noted that her son was kind of the “Robin Williams of suicide" - always outgoing and friends were clueless of his drug habit.
Just months before his death, Ben told his mother that he was addicted to heroin and strongly desired to find help to get off the drug. Although more recovery options are available now, Ed Long explained one of the most frustrating aspects of the tragedy is that the solutions were just not available in Culpeper at the time.
“We kind of went to recovery mode and tried to find help and that’s when we realized that help was really few and far between,” Ed Long said.
While Ben did have periods of sobriety in the months preceding his death, his parents think two incidents pushed their son over the edge. First, Gloria Long explained there was a family wedding that should have been a joyous event but “it was sort of a push for happiness that he wasn’t feeling.” Then, shortly before his death, a job offer was revoked due to speeding tickets on his driving record.
In his suicide note, Ben wrote that he had wonderful parents and his death was the best outcome for the family. Gloria Long explained that is “the sign of a sick mind.” Unfortunately, Ed Long said that Ben did not want to be a burden.
“In his mind, if he wasn’t around anymore, we’d be OK. How do you get to the point and think that way?” Ed Long said.
Now, the Longs say the stigma behind suicide and depression must end and should be topics that are openly discussed to help those suffering.
One way the foundation brings those topics out into the open is providing scholarships to local high school students. To apply, students write an essay explaining how they would help a friend who seems depressed or isolated and starts abusing drugs.
To donate to the foundation, checks can be made out to Living the Dream and mailed to P.O. Box 4 Culpeper, 22701.
Walk for Hope 5K returns to raise suicide awareness
By Josh Gully
