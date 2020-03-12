Walker cycling to Key West to help fight cancer

A Culpeper businessman is raising money to help fight cancer by joining in a charity bicycle ride from Baltimore to Key West.
Gary Walker, the 63-year-old president of Gary’s Ace Hardware, will take part in the one-week ride next month to support the Ulman Foundation for Cancer Support. But first he needs to raise $4,500 by the end of the ride. So far, he’s raised more than $3,000.
“This thing popped up on my news feed on Facebook, and that’s the first time I saw it,” said Walker, who’s been a cyclist for about 30 years. “So, I read it, did some research on the foundation. … They were rated 5 out of 5 [based] on the small amount of money they use for administration.
“I thought, ‘That looks interesting,’ and Key West is one of my favorite spots in the world,” he said. “I decided what the heck, I’m gonna do it.”
Each year more than 72,000 young adults are diagnosed with cancer in the United States,
according to Walker’s fundraising page at give.ulmanfoundation.org. Young adults (ages 15-39) face a variety of unique challenges with a cancer diagnosis including social isolation, fertility preservation, insurance concerns, delayed diagnosis, and survivorship.
The Ulman Foundation says it changes lives by creating a community of support for young adults, and their loved ones, impacted by cancer. With individual support and fundraisers, Ulman says it is able to provide free services and resources for the young adult cancer community through programs that focus on patient support services, housing, survivorship and scholarship.
“One of the things that triggered me to do this is that I had one of my best friends — he has worked for me, I have worked for him, he’s my son’s godfather — his wife died not quite two years ago from a sarcoma,” Walker said. “She was 52 years old. That was one of the things that inspired me.
“Then I had another really good friend, he was older, but he passed away this past year from prostate cancer,” Walker said. “I’m like everyone else. When you start listing people that you know, and your family and friends who have been affected by it, you can just list them forever; there are so many. I decided it was a good cause and if could help somebody …”
Walker has placed a scannable fundraising placard at various restaurants throughout Culpeper, including The Copper Fish, Grass Rootes, TechBox, 309 Grill and Peppers.
In addition, he’s holding a raffle ($5 a ticket or 5 for $20) where the prize is the winner’s choice of either a kayak, a Smith & Wesson gun or a $400 Ace Hardware gift card. Tickets are available at Gary’s Ace Hardware in the Meadowbrook Shopping Center. Only 1,000 raffle tickets will be sold.
Walker will be one in a team of about 25 riders who will cover 40 to 60 miles a day before stopping. They’ll start in Baltimore on April 18, and arrive at the beginning of U.S. 1 on April 25. When they are not logging miles, the team will visit various cancer centers and meet patients.
The riders will drive to their next stop each day, making the otherwise 1,200-mile trip only about 400 or 500 miles. “You’d never make it in eight days,” Walker said, “even though it’s all downhill. Right?”
