Downtown Culpeper has a touch of Wanderlust now.
Cody Long, a 2006 Culpeper County High School graduate, opened his new eclectic gift store - Wanderlust - in late November at 155 E. Davis St. and it encompasses his journey as an artist.
Long, a glassblower who owns a studio outside of town, sells his hand blown and kiln formed glass along with artwork from other local artists, apparel, handmade gifts, CBD products and other collectibles.
“I’m an artist and I like to support other local artists,” Long said. “The name comes from just me traveling around working with different artists and trying to bring all of that back to my hometown.”
After Long graduated from CCHS, he went to Florida for school but then later moved to Colorado and has picked up influences from around the country - working with different artists and art forms. At his studio outside of town, he hand blows his own glass sculptures and rents space to other glass blowers.
Many in the area may be familiar with glass blowing by the demonstrations they do in Jamestown, but Long says he does a little different type of glass blowing.
“That was the first place I saw it, I remember going on a field trip down there,” Long said. “I have always loved the arts and I always wanted to be an artist but I was a terrible painter. With glassblowing everybody starts at zero and it just takes practice. It was one art form I just connected to.”
He laughs as he points around his colorful shop - adorned with Grateful Dead collectibles - and says a majority of what he stocks are gifts that he would buy.
During his ribbon cutting Nov. 22, hosted by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, Long was surrounded by his family and friends.
“It’s stressful, owning any business is, but it’s very gratifying,” Long said. “It wouldn’t be possible without the support of people around me, especially my amazing girlfriend Brianna. People come in and they appreciate it what they do.”
For more about Wanderlust visit Wanderlustgifts on Facebook or call 540-445-5981.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.