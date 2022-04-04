The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) will host a “Meet and Greet” for the public on Saturday April 23 at the Culpeper Regional Airport as part of its Member Appreciation Day.
This will be an opportunity for people to walk through the warbird hangar, get up close to WWII warbirds and talk to Capital Wing members who are pilots, mechanics and warbird support crews.
Gates open to the public at 10:30 a.m.
After this “Meet and Greet” event, the Capital Wing will start its annual Warbird Showcase tour to 11 cities in six states in the mid-Atlantic region. First stop on the tour will be at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Midland on May 7 and 8.
Flights will be available in four different warbirds: the B-25 Panchito, Stinson L-5, Fairchild UC-61 and a Stearman bi-plane.
Advance tickets are available at https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/.
The Capital Wing is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization staffed entirely by volunteers. For more information, please contact CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.
