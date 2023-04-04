Warbirds to host open house in Culpeper

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) will be hosting an open house at the Culpeper Regional Airport on April 29.
The public will have the opportunity to take warbird rides, view one-of-a-kind aircraft on static display, see a helicopter demonstration flight, visit the aviation museum, enjoy a ride on a Ural motorcycle with sidecar, climb inside a B-26 machine gun turret and purchase aviation-themed items.
Warbird rides will be available in a Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder, a 1930s art-deco styled warbird which carries 3 passengers, and a Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane, as well as a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII.
Rides can be purchased at https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/ and any flights not booked in advance will be available on site the day of the event.
Visitors will see two unique aircraft that cannot be seen anywhere else. A Japanese Fuji LM-1, one of only 4 flying in the world, and a French Alouette II, the world’s first gas turbine powered helicopter. The Alouette helicopter will make a demonstration flight at noon.
The Capital Wing is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and is staffed entirely by volunteers. For more information, please contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.