As temperatures rise throughout the Commonwealth, residents look to local watering holes for some haven from the heat. With both swimming and fishing on the top of the list for many, the water quality of Lake Pelham and Mountain Run reservoirs comes into question.
According to data presented by the United States Environmental Protection Agency website called My Waterway, Lake Pelham, an approximately 249 acre reservoir off of James Monroe Highway, has a “good” waterbody condition as last reported in 2020.
According to more in depth data, uses for both swimming and boating along with aquatic life were categorized as good while drinking water and fish and shellfish consumption had an unknown condition.
Culpeper has 13 waterbodies, 40 monitoring sensors and one permitted discharger, according to data.
The permitted discharger is the Culpeper Wastewater Treatment Plant. It has had no significant effluent violation within the last three years and has had no formal enforcement action in the last five years.
Mountain Run Reservoir, an approximately 73 acre waterbody off of JB Carpenter Jr Drive, is impaired, as determined by EPA.
According to the agency, “Waters are assessed as impaired when an applicable water quality standard is not being attained. Impaired waters require a total maximum daily load (TMDL) or alternative restoration plan to reduce pollutant loadings and restore the waterbody.”
According to more in depth data, uses for swimming and boating are impaired. Aquatic life is deemed good while drinking water and fish and shellfish consumption are unknown.
The body was deemed impaired due to Escherichia Coli (E. coli), however, has had a plan for restoration since April 2001.
In a report from EPA Water Protection Division Director Rebecca Hanmer to Larry Lawson of Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the overall Mountain Run watershed is approximately 58,000 acres. The TMDL pinpoints 7.58 miles of Mountain Run as being impaired by elevated levels of fecal coliform.
As reported by the EPA, 103,433 acres of Virginia lakes and reservoirs have been deemed good for recreational use. Only about 2,000 acres have been deemed impaired for the same use.
In terms of fish consumption, over 87,000 acres of Virginia lakes and reservoirs have been deemed impaired while about 15,000 acres are deemed good.
Over 95,000 acres of Virginia lakes and reservoirs are deemed good for aquatic life and nearly 17,500 acres are deemed impaired.
