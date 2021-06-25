Despite the constant overcast skies, the weather held off for the 28 racers and their families at the June 12 Piedmont Area Soapbox Derby at Paul Bates Raceway in Culpeper County.
All heats were able to be completed, despite a year of COVID-19 restrictions and 9 inches of rain just a day before the start of the annual event.
“We’re doing great,” said Sheila Rutherford, race director. “It’s a smaller set of racers from previous years, because of COVID restrictions. We weren’t sure how things were going to be, so we had to keep our numbers low so we wouldn’t have to go back and later tell children they weren’t able to race.”
Instead of the usual 70-90 races, this year’s Soapbox Derby had to be whittled down to a little more than two dozen, with six in the Masters division, 10 in Stock and 12 in Super Stock.
“In other years we’d normally have another division for children who aren’t able to pilot their own car down the hill,” Rutherford noted. “That’s where we take an experienced driver and they pilot the car, and that way a child who’s not physically to pilot the car themselves is still able to experience the thrill of the hill.”
The winners in each division move on to the FirstEnergy All-American World Championships late next month in Akron, Ohio.
