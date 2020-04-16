Weekly Tarotscope for April 16: 9 of Pentacles, Justice

In the 9 of Pentacles we see an independent woman enjoying the fruits of her labor. She’s going it alone and making sacrifices to reach her goals.
Exercising discipline and self control is advised at this time. It’s important to be tactful and diplomatic while enjoying the things we’ve worked hard for. We can see that the figure in the 9 of Pentacles has reigned in a lot of her wilder attributes and channeled them appropriately to create the abundance surrounding her.
These “wilder” tendencies are seen in the symbolism of the hooded falcon. You can also see, ever so subtly placed on the bottom left, a snail. This snail shows us that this is a time to be sufficiently self contained, and to move slowly.
The Justice card brings with it an energy of responsibility. What can we do to prepare ourselves to take action based on ethical principles?
The achievement of independence found in the 9 of Pentacles has its roots here in the Justice card. This is about acknowledging cause and effect, righting wrongs, and doing the right thing to protect the sanctity of our accomplishments.
To reach the goals and fruits of hard work that we see in the 9 of Pentacles, we must follow these basic universal laws that are summarized by the image in the Justice card. Fairness, equality, and truth are center stage when it comes to any decisions we’re facing at this time. This combination can also be seen as a suggestion to acknowledge our blessings in order to access a more balanced state of mind.
Cara Cutro is a spirit centered teacher and life coach residing in Sperryville, VA. She is an herbalist, massage therapist, reiki master, intuitive counselor, tarot reader, and the owner of Abracadabra Massage & Wellness and the Wisdomkeepers School. For a full list of services or to setup an appointment with her or one of her team members, book online www.caracadabra.com or call 540-878-7085.
