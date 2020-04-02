There’s a lot of powerful energy available to us this week!
The Knight of Wands boldly moves into the direction of whatever “lights him up.” He is the epitome of personal style and a presentation of confidence. It’s a good time to be creative and to tap into our inner fire.
Focusing on what we’re passionate about and finding ways to express that passion is how we can best utilize the energies around us. Be bold and expressive. The only caution with this particular Knight is to remain right sized. At his detriment, he can be a bit cocky and thoughtless, so don’t let your magnificence and passion go to your head this week. We want our creative endeavors to serve the greater good, not just for our own personal gains.
Coupled with the 4 of Wands, we can see this creative expression has a safe place, a joyful container to present itself.
The 4 of Wands often represents a celebration. This could be associated to a life event or a victory of some sort. It often reflects a happy home. All of the 4’s in Tarot can be seen as a forced experience of containment, but in the 4 of Wands it’s about connecting with joy and celebration within that container.
It’s time to have fun, to count blessings, to be creative, and to celebrate our victories. It’s imperative to find a creative outlet and gratitude at this time. The combination of these two cards is a very positive sign. Use this energy to your advantage during these challenging times.
Cara Cutro is a spirit centered teacher and life coach residing in Sperryville, VA. She is an herbalist, massage therapist, reiki master, intuitive counselor, tarot reader, and the owner of Abracadabra Massage & Wellness and the Wisdomkeepers School. For a full list of services or to setup an appointment with her or one of her team members, book online www.caracadabra.com or call 540-878-7085.
