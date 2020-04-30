Weekly Tarotscope for April 30: 6 of Pentacles, 6 of Pentacles

Team work and rewarding exchange are brought into focus this week.
The 6 of Pentacles depicts a charitable act, indicating a need to examine our relationship with giving and receiving. If we’re able to be generous with our knowledge, time, or money now is the time to do so.
On the flip side, if we are in need of assistance, it’s important that we are open to receive the help. Sometimes the appearance of this card simply asks, “Is this a relationship/exchange of equal give and take?”
Even when we are met with generosity or seeking to be of assistance, it’s important to recognize how the interaction feels energetically. If it feels right, you’ll know and it can be as rewarding to give as it is to receive. If we are following guidelines of healthy give and take, all will be well.
Coupled with the 3 of Pentacles, we expand on the concept of healthy exchange, only this time it’s between a group of people working together for a common goal. Each person has an essential skill or insight to contribute for the success of the task at hand.
This card represents a collaborative effort that’s extremely rewarding. If you’re embarking on a project or have a situation in your life that requires collaboration, following the guidelines exhibited in these 2 cards will reap incredible rewards. This is not a time to go it alone, to withhold, or to resist the urge to ask for the help you need.
Cara Cutro is a spirit centered teacher and life coach residing in Sperryville, VA. She is an herbalist, massage therapist, reiki master, intuitive counselor, tarot reader, and the owner of Abracadabra Massage & Wellness and the Wisdomkeepers School. For a full list of services or to setup an appointment with her or one of her team members, book online www.caracadabra.com or call 540-878-7085.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.