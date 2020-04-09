The Knight of Wands is back this week, encouraging us to continue to show up for ourselves boldly by following our passions.
He has a creative fire that supports and guides him as he moves along the path to his highest potential. Last week we talked about moving toward whatever “lights us up.”
I’d say that we are still being called to follow our passions and engage this creative energy to fuel our endeavors. If it isn’t good for your soul or supported by divine inspiration, don’t waste your time. You could also see the Knight of Wands showing up to support you as you face something difficult that needs to be done. The time to take action is now.
Coupled with the 8 of Cups, we drive the point home in terms of a potentially difficult situation or a need to walk away from something that no longer works. These two energies bode well together.
The fire and ignition of the Knight of Wands propels us in the 8 of Cups. We are asked to focus on life’s deeper meaning, orienting ourselves to honor and embrace the concept of personal truth, leaving the hamster wheel or rat race behind.
This is about focusing on what’s important, devoting more time to those things, and walking away from whatever isn’t in alignment with the core values.
The 8 of Cups marks a time of great transition. Know that you are supported.
Cara Cutro is a spirit centered teacher and life coach residing in Sperryville, VA. She is an herbalist, massage therapist, reiki master, intuitive counselor, tarot reader, and the owner of Abracadabra Massage & Wellness and the Wisdomkeepers School. For a full list of services or to setup an appointment with her or one of her team members, book online www.caracadabra.com or call 540-878-7085.
