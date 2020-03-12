Weekly Tarotscope for March 12: Justice, 2 of Cups

The combination of cards this week is all about seeking balance in our relationships. There’s an energy of karmic retribution opening doors to healthy communication in our partnerships. Using discernment and seeking balance will reap incredible rewards. Fairness in our dealings with others is advised. If we utilize the advise of the Justice card by thinking of the effects of our actions, taking responsibility, and weighing all sides of an issue- balance will be restored.
The 2 of Cups is the perfect partnership. This could represent a romantic relationship, a friendship, or a work partnership. Whatever type of relationship is being represented, it’s on an equal footing where everyone sees eye to eye. This is healthy and works well for all involved.
The 2 of Cups also speaks to a healing within ourselves where the two halves of our inner nature are united. We are no longer fighting against ourselves. We have our own back, and this allows us access to new found partnerships in the external world around us. Balance, relationships, and communications are strongly highlighted this week.
Cara Cutro is a spirit-centered teacher and life coach residing in Sperryville, VA. She is an herbalist, massage therapist, reiki master, intuitive counselor, tarot reader, and the owner of Abracadabra Massage & Wellness and the Wisdomkeepers School. For a full list of services or to setup an appointment with her or one of her team members, book online www.caracadabra.com or call 540-878-7085.
