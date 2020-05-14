Weekly Tarotscope for May 14: 6 of Cups, 3 of Wands

This week’s message is about making peace with the past in order to move forward into the future unencumbered. The 6 of Cups is a card of sweet innocence, where a great deal of peace is shared between the two young figures.
Finding simple pleasure in our day to day activities and releasing fear of the future are advised. We may want to reflect on our childhood, or spend time with the children in our lives as a means to release heavy burdens or troublesome thinking.
Recognizing the pure innocence of the world around us, especially in certain relationships, will bring a great peace of mind. Loving freely, and sharing joyfully in what we have, is a great way to release that which stands between us and seeing the way forward.
Coupled with the 3 of Wands, we know that the influence of the 6 of Cups will guide us into a clear vision for the future. Looking at the past honestly and making peace with it is essential for this moment of processing.
The person shown in the 3 of Wands stands facing the horizon with their back fully turned. There’s no looking back once we integrate the medicine of the 6 of Cups. We are facing our future, awaiting the rewards that we’re due. If you’re implementing a project or idea, this card combination suggests a promising future ahead.
This is great for family and business goals alike. Any goal that we are attempting to reach is promised if we can embody the message given in the abundant and joyful cups shown in this reading.
Forgiveness of ourselves and others is key. Release fear and face the future with confidence.
Cara Cutro is a spirit centered teacher and life coach residing in Sperryville, VA. She is an herbalist, massage therapist, reiki master, intuitive counselor, tarot reader, and the owner of Abracadabra Massage & Wellness and the Wisdomkeepers School. For a full list of services or to setup an appointment with her or one of her team members, book online www.caracadabra.com or call 540-878-7085.
