Weekly Tarotscope for May 28: 4 of Wands, The Moon

It’s important to acknowledge our accomplishments this week, as we embark into the unknown.
The 4 of Wands represents a time of homecoming and celebration. This card is a sign of a stable, healthy home and encourages us the acknowledge a special milestone or event. If there isn’t like this happening in your life, focusing on bringing joy and stability into your life is of the utmost importance. Count your blessings.
Coupled with The Moon, we are encouraged to navigate new and unknown territory by relying on our instincts and intuitive abilities. We can analogize current events as if they are being cast in moonlight, our visibility with the naked eye may be somewhat hindered.
Imagine walking along a path at night, close to nature. You can see the path, but it’s nothing like the way it appears in the sunlight. Tuning into our senses to lead us is indicated. The 4 of Wands combined with The Moon is a wonderful time filled with possibility. Dreams are key. The Moon also has aspects of fear associated to the unknown.
We fear that which we do not understand. If fear or doubt is a factor, the 4 of Wands is to be our encouragement. Our promise. The realm of the unknown is filled with the possibilities of fear and dreams becoming reality. Choose wisely, and remember to enjoy the journey and celebrate life’s accomplishments.
Cara Cutro is a spirit centered teacher and life coach residing in Sperryville, VA. She is an herbalist, massage therapist, reiki master, intuitive counselor, tarot reader, and the owner of Abracadabra Massage & Wellness and the Wisdomkeepers School. For a full list of services or to setup an appointment with her or one of her team members, book online www.caracadabra.com or call 540-878-7085.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.