WEEKLY TAROTSOPE FOR JUNE 11: King of Pentacles, 9 of Penactles

Can we say power couple?
Steadfast and stable as a united front, this energy is where refinement, commitment, and enterprise meet. The King of Pentacles is a generous and stable individual who can be relied upon for their consistency. Down to earth and practical — if you’re looking for support, look no further.
In business or home life, whatever arena, this archetype is representative of the ultimate personality who is living fully as whomever they were put on this earth to be. Whether it is to trust that you have in fact encountered such a person to partner with, or the presence of this card is seeking to advise you on how to behave, the King of Pentacles is a most welcomed energy. Abundance and security reign. Trust in the path unfolding before you.
Coupled with the 9 of Pentacles, we add an element of enjoyment of the finer things to our steadfast King’s contribution. These 2 cards bode well for encouraging us to trust in the hard work we’ve put forth, as it will indeed deliver.
If you’re not seeing the fruits of your labor, this is a promise of gains through hard work and effort. Hard work pays off! Know that you are secure. It’s also important to enjoy all that you’ve worked so hard for. Not only is it important, but it is safe to finally do so. Very secure, prosperous energy this week.
It’s time to trust and embody what you desire, while enjoying the things you love.
Cara Cutro is a spirit centered teacher and life coach residing in Sperryville. She is an herbalist, massage therapist, reiki master, intuitive counselor, tarot reader, and the owner of Abracadabra Massage & Wellness and the Wisdom-keepers School. For a full list of services or to setup an appointment with her or one of her team members, book online www.caracadabra.com or call 540-878-7085.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.