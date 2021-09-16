Wellspring Health Services announces new rapid COVID-19 testing location
-
- Updated
- 0
To meet an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 testing, Wellspring Health Services, with the help and support of community leaders, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services and Rapidan, Rappahannock Health Department, have added a third location for Antigen Rapid Testing for all ages.
This mobile facility is at the county parking lot across from Yowell Meadow Park on Blue Ridge Avenue in Culpeper.
Register and prepay for your test online at
Patients utilizing this service agree that insurances will not be billed, and fees are expected to be paid at booking. The test costs $75. It is not a PCR test.
All appointment booking will be done online only
Families need to book a slot for each family member.
This week's newspaper online
Articles
- Germanna’s accelerated degree program in response to COVID-19 shows promising results
- Remembering 9/11
- Two decades after 9/11, I remember the unity and sorrow
- School Board votes to make masks optional; governor makes point moot
- CCPS names new executive director of special education
- Local September 11 events scheduled
- Spanberger visits Culpeper horse farm
- CCPS keeping track, parents updated on quarantine, cases of COVID-19
- Culpeper Wellness Foundation breaks ground on recreation center
- Museum of Culpeper hosts talk about women in paleontology
