To meet an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 testing, Wellspring Health Services, with the help and support of community leaders, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services and Rapidan, Rappahannock Health Department, have added a third location for Antigen Rapid Testing for all ages. 
 
This mobile facility is at the county parking lot across from Yowell Meadow Park on Blue Ridge Avenue in Culpeper.
 
Register and prepay for your test online at
 
Patients utilizing this service agree that insurances will not be billed, and fees are expected to be paid at booking. The test costs $75. It is not a PCR test. 
 
All appointment booking will be done online only  
 
Families need to book a slot for each family member.

