With increasing premiums and deductibles, co-pays, and lack of access have making it difficult for many to receive effective healthcare, Wellspring Health Services has announced a first-of-its-kind healthcare alternative to cash-only services — the Wellspring Health Services Membership Program.

The membership plan gives uninsured individuals or families regular access to Wellspring Health Services including, but not limited to, annual physicals, preventive care, sick visits and chronic care for one low monthly price.

“We have been trying to come up with a solution for some of our community members who fall in the category where they do not have a formal health insurance plan, like the conventional plan that you have with most insurance companies,” explained Dr. Khalid Athar, CEO of Wellspring Health Services. “We have been working on this for a while, but with COVID-19, sort of, you know, the necessity of this project sort of went to the top of our priority list”

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates nearly 27 million people in the US. lost their employer sponsored insurance due to COVID-19. While many will have some other way access to health insurance, whether that be through subsidies, Medicaid eligibility or through his spouse, some 5.7 million people will not have an opportunity to have a health insurance plan.

“I don't have a solution for the entire U.S., but you know we do what we can do for our community members,” explained Athar. “The membership program sounded like the perfect product for this situation.”

Through the membership, patients and families without a conventional health insurance plan no longer have to rely on cash only services when seeking medical care. The program includes unlimited sick visits, annual gynecological examinations, yearly physicals, preventative counseling and in-house testing.

Members can also add a “specialty rider” for one or all enrolled individuals allowing for unlimited consultative services to the many Wellspring specialists such as gynecology and female wellness, pain management, endocrinology, neurology and more.

“We made sure that it was a very affordable product. We compared similar products within the United States. There are two types of practices — your traditional practice which where a company accept health insurance plan — and then, in the last several years, a new sort of a concept started which was called a direct primary care,” Athar explains. “The direct primary care was a pure membership program, however, those physicians do not take any kind of health insurance plan. So, you had to have no health insurance to qualify to be eligible to be a member.”

“What we are doing is sort of a hybrid plan where if you have a health insurance plan, you are welcome. If you don't have a health insurance plan, you have the option to either be seen as a cash paying patient, or you can buy a membership program,” he added.

In setting up the pricing, Wellspring Health Services looked at where the surrounding market was doing and made sure that it was competitive. To keep the payment affordable as well, Wellspring set up a tiered system of fees:

Initial Enrollment Fee $75 Re-enrollment Fee $149 Individual $99/month Family of 2 $179/month Family of 3 $249/month Family of 4 $299/month Each additional $49/month Specialty Rider *$79/month

* Per each individual enrolled for specialty services.

Wellspring also offers a wide range of specialties. Wellspring Specialty services include unlimited consultations, follow-up appointments and limited procedures with specialists.

Diabetic Education

Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Neurology

Nutritional Therapy

Pain Management

Podiatry

Pulmonology

Weight Loss

20% discount on in-house services not covered by program.

“Some of those specialties I'm pretty proud to say we are the only ones in the region who offer them. For example, we are the only ones who have a neurologist and endocrinologist a pulmonologist a gastroenterologist,” Athar said. “We added a specialty rider, so if you choose to, you get those services as well.”

If something needs to be sent outside, there will be an extra charge, but Wellspring negotiated a price list for those services — a discounted fee for both lab services and also for pharmacy products.

“I can see you for a very subsidized price, but if I give you a prescription that will cost you an arm and a leg, as good as that concentrated service may be it doesn't really solve the purpose, until and unless you actually are able to afford and have those medicines as well,” Athar said. “So, we made sure that we were able to find discounted pricing on some of these commonly used medicines, so that our patients could benefit from that as well.”

Individuals or families cannot be enrolled in any commercial or private networks, nor be eligible for Medicare or Medicaid. The program is not an insurance plan and is only valid at Wellspring facilities. Memberships are not considered medical expenses for tax purposes and HAS cards or flex spending accounts are not currently accepted for program payment. There are no pre-existing medical conditions that rule out a patient’s eligibility.

If you are eligible, “then literally you pick up the phone and it's a very simple registration process,” Athar said. “You basically enroll yourself and you can immediately start benefiting from the membership program.

While COVID-19 prioritized launching the program, it had been in the works prior to the pandemic, and it is not going to go away after COVID-19 subsides.

“This is a product that we were working on to bring into the market, irrespective of COVID COVID, because of the dire need of the community. This is not going to go away, because you know there are a lot of people who choose not to carry a conventional health insurance plan because of the cost. Most of the premiums of extremely high for insurance products nowadays,” Athar explained. “They are people who cannot afford your conventional health insurance plan, but they they do need help. Just like Wellspring health services is here to stay and continue to grow with the community and for the community.

Dr. Athar moved from Washington, DC in 2008 and has been in the community since. He opened the doors to the family practice at Wellspring in Oct. 2016 He emphasizes what drives him is giving back to the community. His team of nearly 80 employees are mostly local, as are most of the board members, and he credits that for his understanding the needs of the community.

“A lot of the people I know who had small businesses, who basically could not survive this pandemic. Some of them have already been a victim of it, and some are about to become a victim of it and they're struggling,” he said. “It's unlikely that they will be able to survive and we have thousands of patients that would commute to Northern Virginia every day and a lot of those people lost their livelihoods.”

“A significant portion of the population, even before COVID, chose not to seek medical help for different reasons. Life happens, and most people put the personal care in the background,” Athar said. “With COVID, this got exaggerated, where a lot of people actually not only put off urgent medical needs, but the ongoing preventative medical needs. Cost has been a major barrier to that.”

“Don't put off your preventative care plans, don't put off your medical needs. Seek help. Before you need to go to the emergency room. We have to find a way to make sure that our ongoing preventative care needs are taken care of,” he added.

Wellspring continues to take all precautions for patients coming into the facility. Any patient that has any signs of acute illness, coughs, colds, fevers, or possible symptoms of COVID are not seen in the building, but rather the drive-thru clinic to reduce or limit the spread of COVID or any infectious disease.

For more information on the Wellspring Health Services Membership Program, visit wellspringhealthservices.com, email membership@wellspringhealthservices.com or contact Wellspring Health Services by phone: 540.321.4281 ext. 108 or 540.827.7577