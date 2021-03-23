Wellspring Health Services, providing medical care to Culpeper and the surrounding communities through urgent care, family practice, and 12 specialty practices, has partnered with Privia Health. This cooperative relationship puts the latest technology and tools in place to enable physicians and care teams to integrate patient care seamlessly, and further enhance the quality of care provided. Privia’s resources expand patient engagement and strengthen patient communication.
Dr. Khalid Athar, CEO of Wellspring Health Services, shared that, “In addition to Privia Health’s excellent technology and tools, we were drawn to their commitment to optimize patient care and facilitate healthier local populations. That supports Wellspring’s mission.” Dr. Athar continued, “Privia Health has extensive clinical research partners that are working hard to discover and bring important findings and benefits to patients with chronic diseases and other specialized health issues. These discoveries will benefit our patients.”
The collaborative partnership between Wellspring Health Services and Privia Health is effective on March 29. For additional information about Wellspring Health Services, contact Charity Wolf, RN, Director of Operations, at cwolf@wellspringhealthservices.com or 540-321-4281 ext. 230.
