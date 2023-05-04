Wellspring welcomes pediatrics specialist in Culpeper

“Once you come to Virginia, you always come back,” said Dr. Stephanie Grice, M.D.
Originally from Batavia, New York, it seemed as though Grice was always destined to come back to the Central Virginia area.
Grice has recently joined the Wellspring Family Practice & Specialty Clinic as a pediatrics specialist and is eagerly excited to begin seeing patients. She is an expert in pediatric care with over 10 years of medical experience with children ranging from childhood fitness, wellness and infant feeding. Grice also has robust experience treating children and adolescents with sleep difficulty, anxiety, autism, speech/language delay, ADHD and depression.
From as early as middle school, Grice always had a passion for helping others.
“I remember lending a helping hand to friends and counseling them for various social issues that they had at the time.”
It was from there that she first developed an interest in medicine and helping others. Grice attended Long Island University and received dual bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and psychology, determined to become a psychiatrist.
However, things changed as she spent more time in university.
“Over time, I became more interested in other fields of medicine like neuroscience and biology and eventually wanted to go to medical school.”
Which is what she did, eventually graduating from SUNY Upstate Medical School in 2010.
Her first taste of Virginia came in the form of a medical residency at the UVA where she became infatuated with UVA’s Medical Center and the area of pediatrics.
“The last rotation at UVA was general pediatrics, and I really grew to love this area because of the interactions I had with the children,” she said. “Being able to establish a relationship with them and see their growth over time is extremely satisfying to me.”
After residency, Grice returned to New York where she practiced in a Pediatric Urgent Care, but eventually came back to Charlottesville a year later to work in primary care pediatrics.
“After spending time at UVA’s Medical Center for residency, I really fell in love with the quality of care and the sense of community that existed in Charlottesville, so it felt right to come back,” she explained.
“Culpeper is a growing town, and so I identified the need for more pediatric care and realized I could utilize the skills I learned in Charlottesville to help grow the pediatric services provided in Culpeper.”
She loves the sense of community that exists within Culpeper, she continued, and feels that she can truly impact the community at large here.
A family-oriented person, Grice is married with two children and enjoys outdoor excursions with her family. She frequents boat trips on Lake Anna and various hiking trips around the Central Virginia area. Grice is also excited to try out the various restaurants around Culpeper.
Grice feels as though she is right back home, and she is ready to positively impact the Culpeper community.
