Wellspring welcomes veteran physician

“As a famous Virginian once put it so eloquently, ‘I am an American…but a Virginian first.’”
From the snowy villages of Alaska to the rural homes of Mexico, to even working for the U.S. Space Force, Dr. Lawrence Whitehurst’s M.D. has almost seen it all.
Outfitted with his nearly 50 year career in the medical and military fields, Whitehurst comes to the Culpeper area to help those in need. Whitehurst is currently seeing patients at the Wellspring Family Practice & Specialty Clinic.
Originally from Norfolk, Va., Whitehurst grew up in the Chesapeake Area eventually attending the University of Virginia and obtaining a B.S. with Honors in Nuclear Engineering. It was during his second year at UVA he first got the idea of going to medical school. During this time, Whitehurst’s mother developed breast cancer, and it was his experience in witnessing the work of doctors that inspired him to pursue medicine.
“I was so impressed with what her physicians and surgeons were doing for her, and my mother became a multi-year breast cancer survivor because of them,” he explained.
Whitehurst also recognized the satisfaction he could receive from being able to communicate and impact people on a daily basis.
“As much as I enjoyed the intellectual stimulation of engineering, there was a ‘people’ part to medicine which I liked.”
After receiving his M.D. from the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical School in 1970, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
For the next 30 years, Whitehurst would go on to achieve incredible feats in the military including completing the U.S. Army’s first ever trans-Atlantic helicopter flight in 1979. During this time, Whitehurst also spent some time in Bethel, Alaska with the Public Health Service caring for native Alaskans and opened a solo practice in Ajijic, Mexico caring for the local people and also American retirees in the region.
After his time abroad, he returned to Culpeper where he saw patients out of a solo practice, which was later acquired by UVA. He was later contracted by the U.S. Air Force, and asked to become a flight surgeon for the U.S. Space Force.
When asked about why he returned to Culpeper, he said his former patients in the Culpeper area were begging for him to come back.
“Many patients in the area have not had regular continuity of care for a long term, so I identified a real need for more doctors here,” he explained.
Whitehurst is an immense fan of the central Virginia area with an avid admiration for its outdoors and community feel. He often goes outdoors and frequents Shenandoah National Park and Luray Caverns.
“Culpeper has lots of great people and is the perfect middle ground if you want to go to places like D.C. or Charlottesville in your free time.”
“You (Culpeper) are the reason I am doing this,” Whitehurst said.
