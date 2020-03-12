Wellsprings displays Valentine's Adorable Couple photo winners

Xpress Copy & Graphics created the new Wellsprings Adorable Couple winner banner and installed it Wednesday morning on the side of Wellspring Health Services Family Practice & Walk-In Clinic. This year's Cutest Couple Valentine contest winners were Myranda Herdman and Bryan Valdez.

 PHOTO BY TOM SPARGUR

