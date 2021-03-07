As a growing child, I encountered both a loving and disciplined-oriented father. He showed mercy when mercy was warranted, but also brought order when order was needed. One of the impactful things which my Dad would continuously harp upon was honesty. Telling the truth, either good or bad, was paramount to his moral code. I would receive the worst punishments if he found out that I had flat out lied about something. Truth was my father’s “gold standard.”
As I reflect upon my parents’ rabid response to honesty, I think about the present struggle that we find ourselves today concerning truth. Many are asking the question: What is true and what is not? We jostle back and forth when it comes to competing news agencies, governmental entities, or the word of others to determine if something is true or false. Unfortunately, we have sometimes allowed perception to take precedence over what is tangible. We may chase rumors, gossip, or even false assumptions to determine if it's real or not. Verification may still cause us to question fact, source, and authenticity because it does not align with our way of thinking.
I remember one time when someone on crutches came to the church door looking for funds to buy gas to visit a loved one in the hospital. Just making sure that this was a good use of stewardship, I began to call the medical facility to see if that specific person was a patient. Before I got off the phone, the individual had literally ditched the crutches, was running toward their vehicle, and left quickly. In that case, I ascertained that fact was more startling than fiction.
We live in a world today where people struggle with absolute truth. Many might wonder why my truth, my neighbor’s truth and even my friend’s truth is not valid and important. We even see this struggle in Holy Scriptures with Jesus, and the one who sentenced Christ to his death, Pontius Pilate. Pilate, the Roman governor of the region, questioned Jesus about truth. After the Lord answered, “You say that I am a king. For this purpose, I was born and for this purpose I have come into the world- to bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth listens to my voice,” Pilate said to him, “What is truth?”
A few years ago, I was involved in an automobile accident. Someone backed into me, which caused damage to the hood and front fender. Unfortunately, I did not insist on a police report. After the people in the other vehicle gave me their information, I kept calling their insurance company with no avail. Eventually, the insurance agency returned my inquiries and shared with me that since they could not locate the individuals who caused the accident, that my truth, my “version” of events was suspect and unreliable. They concluded that “truth” could not be substantiated.
Thankfully, there is an absolute truth in the world and his name is Jesus Christ. He is the way, the Truth, and the life. All creation comes through Jesus, and in Christ alone we are loved, forgiven, and saved. As it is written in John 1:17, “For the law was given through Moses, but grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.” Last year as I drove on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I kept seeing these large, Gospel billboards that dotted the mountainous landscape. Without fail most said, “Who is Jesus?” Call 855-For-TRUTH.”
In our quest for truth, it would be so easy to glob onto the rest of the pack and just believe whatever the “flavor of the day” might be. But that is not what we are called to do. We need to seek what is viable. Investigate what is real. And cling to the obvious. As we are reminded in Philippians 4:8-9, “Finally brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”
As we strive to live honest, hope-filled lives, may we seek the absolute truth of heaven and earth which will make us free, Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
