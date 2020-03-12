WHAT'S HAPPENING

MarCH
UTILITY BILL DUE DATES EXTENDED To 25 DAYS • The Town of Culpeper Treasurer's Office announces that utility bill payment due dates have been extended from 15 days to 25 days after the bill date. Utility customers will now have the convenience of an additional 10 days to make their payment to the Treasurer's Office each month. Review your bill to see the payment due date. Any questions regarding utility bills should be directed to Town of Culpeper Treasurer's Office, (540) 829-8220 or by email at payonline@culpeperva.gov.
REDUCED-PRICE SPAY and NEUTERING • Now is the time to get your cat or dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today, the area’s nonprofit, reduced-priced spay-and-neuter program allows pet owners to choose from many veternarians throughout a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. For more information, contact Spay Today at https://spay-today.org or (304) 728-8330.
HOLY COMMUNION SERVICES • St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. (parking at 120 N. Commerce St.), Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with childcare from 9 a.m. to noon; and Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m., followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. For more information, call (540) 825-8786 or ssec@stephensculpeper.net.
DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS • The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is accepting applications for 2020 market season. The market season begins Saturday, May 2, and continues through Oct. 31 from 7:30 a.m. until noon in the East Davis Street parking lot, in the Depot District. The application is due by March 19 at noon at the Culpeper Renaissance Inc. office, located at 127 West Davis Street. Please e-mail Culpeper Renaissance Inc. at crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or call (540) 825-4416 for an application and further market information. For additional market information on-line,
visit: https://www.facebook.com/CulpeperFarmersMarket or http://www.culpeperdowntown.com/farmers-market.html
FREE TAX PREPARATION ASSISTANCE • Virginia 211 will have free tax preparation sites at:
• Culpeper — Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Mondays and
Thursdays, noon-4 p.m. Call for an appointment at (540) 308-9763.
• Fauquier — St. James Episcopal Church, 73 Culpeper St., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call for an
appointment at (571) 445-3020.
• Madison — Madison County Extension, 2 S. Main St., Madison, Mondays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Call for
an appointment at (540) 948-6881.
• Orange — Orange Community Center, 235 Warren St., Orange, Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8:30
a.m.-1 p.m. Call for an appointment at 540-661-5475; Lake of the Woods, 102 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Call for an appointment at (540)
268-8837.
Bring photo IDs, Social Security card, tax documents and prior year’s tax return.
CULPEPER COUNTY LIBRARY ACTIVITIES •
Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, will have the following activities throughout March.
• Quilt Raffle — Benefit Friends of the Library and Culpeper Food Closet; purchase tickets up until March 19, Drawing March 21. Tickets available at the circulation desk at the library. $1/per ticket or $5/for six. Queen-size quilt donated by The Culpeper Quilters Guild, “Culpeper Spinning Rails.”
• Culpeper County Library Survey 2020 — Help your local library improve upon programs and services.
Look for the printed survey in the Winter Edition of the Culpeper Quarterly, which can be mailed in or dropped off at the library or visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/cclva2020 to fill out online.
PIEDMONT AREA SOAP BOX DERBY DATES •The Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby announces important dates for 2020:
• Sunday, March 15 — Drivers clinic, 1-4 p.m.
• Saturday, March 21 — PASBD Fun Rally Race
• Sunday, April 5 — Drivers clinic, 1-4 p.m.
• Saturday, April 18 — PASBD Fun Rally Race
• Sunday, May 3 — Drivers clinic, 1-4 p.m.
• Sunday, May 3 — Local derby registration closes
• Saturday, May 30 — Family Fun Day/Practice Runs
• June 13-14 — Inspection and impoundment
• Saturday, June 20 — Local derby race
Drivers Clinics are the time to work on your car and get some help from the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby Team. Rally Racing allows the Driver to gain experience and become more comfortable in their car. Emails will be sent out regarding each Rally Race closer to those race days.
Family Fun Day will only be open to 2020 Registered Local Drivers. They will be able to make multiple runs on the hill, get their time after each run, and make adjustments to their car between runs. Family Fun Day will not be a race, but an open hill which allows for flexibility of individual's arrival/departure times and allows for car adjustments to be made. Lunch will be provided for the driver and immediate (parents and siblings) family. This does not include extended family. This is a wonderful opportunity for the driver and their pit crew to learn about their car.
Car Inspection and Impoundment will take place on June 13 and 14. Each Driver and their Pit Crew will schedule an appointment later in the season on one of the two days. For more information, call Sheila at (540) 229-4714.
HEALTHY CULPEPER AFTER SCHOOL ARTS PROGRAM • The Healthy Culpeper After School Arts program will be held every 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday from March 5 through April 9 at Floyd T. Binns Middle School. This program is offered free of charge to middle school-age students in Culpeper. Classes offered this semester are Healthy Cooking, Raspberry Pi computer class, Art and Soul and the newest class - Art Explosion. Registration forms can be found in the offices of Culpeper Middle School and Floyd T. Binns Middle School, online at www.healthyculpeper.com and via email from dwalker@healthyculpeper.com . Contact Denise Walker at 540-727-0372 ext. 385 for more information.
MARCH 13
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY SPIRIT NIGHT • American Cancer Society Relay For Life Team Culpeper United Methodist Church (C.U.M.C.) Flames is having a Spirit Night hosted by Buffalo Wild Wings in Culpeper from 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 13. Help “Finish The Fight.”
TREE SEEDLINGS AVAILABLE • This year the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has redbuds, Virginia pine, honey locust, common buttonbush, pin oak and crab apple. Pick up will be March 13 and 14. For more information, contact Stephanie DeNicola-Turner, CSWCD education and information coordinator, at (540) 825-8591 or stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.
March 14
GOP CALL FOR CANVASS • The Culpeper Republican Party Call for Canvass will take place Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 402 South Main Street, Culpeper. The pre-file deadline is March 7. Forms and Canvass Call can be found at www.Culpepergop.org.
HOMETOWN HEROES DAY • Police, firefighting and military service personnel and the communities they serve are invited to Culpeper Sport & Fitness, 19055 Industrial Road, Culpeper, for Hometown Heroes Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Free exercise classes, kids’ activities and a cookout will be available. For more information, contact CSF manager Preston Will at pwill@culpepersport.com or call (540) 825-0000.
WALK THROUGH THE WOODS AT MONTPELIER • The Natural Exploration Series: Magnificent Trees of Montpelier, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14, at Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station. The walking tour will take people around the property to visit many of the old giants. Attendees will learn how to determine the height and width of the specimens. The cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.montpelier.org/events. In case of inclement weather, call (540) 672-2728 for an update.
THIRD ANNUAL SHAMROCK SHUFFLE • The Blue Ridge Chorale presents the third annual Shamrock Shuffle at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Walkers, joggers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome. There will be prizes for the costume contest and medals for all finishers. Register online at www.brcsings.com. Entry fee is $30 through March 13 and $35 (cash only) the day of the event. Registration and check-in tables open at 8 a.m.
Rappahannock Spring Break • This first annual event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington School. Music by The Duskwhales from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fabulous food, local libations, must be 21. Cost for tickets $25, contact Camille Racer 540-423-8469.
March 17
Bob GOOD TO ADDRESS MADISON GOP WOMEN • Bob Good (confirmed) and Congressman Denver Riggleman (invited), candidates for the Republican nomination for Congressman, 5th District, will be the Guest Speakers at the Tuesday, March 17, Madison County Republican Women's meeting, 6:30-8:30 PM. The menu features a traditional St. Patrick's Day meal with Corn Beef and Cabbage, great sides and desserts by MCRW members. Dinner: $8. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting. Location: Madison Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1236 Fishback Road, Rt. 722 at the north traffic light. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
March 18
ENTREPRENEURS HANGOUT • An Entrepreneurs Hangout hosted by KileyCo and Elevate Culpeper will take place Wednesday, March 18, 5-7 p.m. at Elevate Culpeper, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Join fellow local entrepreneurs and growing businesses for the Entrepreneurs Hangout at Elevate. This casual monthly meet-up features a series of discussion topics and provides an opportunity for professionals to exchange ideas, learn from one another's experience, and leave inspired and motivated! Come hang out — this group is totally free. Drinks and snacks provided.
DEMENTIA FRIENDS GATHERING • Dementia Friends gives people an understanding of the disease and the small things people can do that make a difference. Join Dementia Friends for their next meeting Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m. at The Arbors at Culpeper Multi-Purpose Room, 15255 Ira Hoffman Lane, Culpeper. Refreshment will be provided by Tiffany Senior Village Assisted Living and Memory Care. The event is free, but RSVPs are required to (540) 779-0779.
March 19
CULPEPER NAACP TO MEET • The NAACP Culpeper Branch 7058, which also serves Madison and Rappahannock counties, will host its monthly meeting Thursday, March 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Culpeper County Library. All are welcome to attend. For more information on the Culpeper branch of the NAACP, visit naacpculpeper.org.
CELEBRATE WOMEN'S HISTORY • Celebrate Women’s History at the Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, when three local book authors will discuss the theme of their books and their individual paths to self-publishing. Lillian Aylor, K.D. Brown and Kimberly M. will be on hand to answer questions with book sales with a signing to follow. The session will be moderated by the Rev. Patricia Wormley. The event is sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association in cooperation with the Culpeper County Library. For more information, contact Women’s Auxiliary President Charlotte A. Johnson at (540) 987-3340 or (540) 661-2013 or email nb_roberts@msn.com.
March 21
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER • On Saturday, March 21, Richardsville Fire and Rescue will serve a Fried Chicken Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and kids 5 and under eat free with an adult. For more information, call 540-399-1744.
FREE YOGA WORKSHOP • Join yoga instructor Annette Hyde at Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper for an Energy Medicine yoga workshop, celebrating spring’s new beginnings and re-emergence of life from the earth. This class is open to all levels of experience with yoga, and is free and open to the public. 11:30 am – 1 p.m., 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. Please register at the PWC front desk or by calling (540) 445-5406. Questions may be directed to PWC fitness manager Patrice Barklund, 540-445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org
SPRING CRAFT FAIR • The Lake of the Woods Lioness/Lions Club will have a Spring Craft Fair with more than 40 vendors, a bake sale, food concessions and a photographer for Easter photographs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, inside Locust Grove Middle School, 6368 Flat Run Road, Locust Grove. All proceeds will benefit the Lioness Foundation.
MARCH 18
VA CLAIMS HELP AVAILABLE • Veterans, active duty military and their family members who desire help to prepare claims to the VA, to follow-up on claims processing or to submit appeals are encouraged to make an appointment between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, to meet with Ken Wiseman at PATH Resource Center, Rappahannock Conference Room, 321 Walker Drive Suite 201, Warrenton.
Wiseman is an accredited Veterans Service Officer with extensive experience assisting Virginia veterans. This opportunity is offered free on behalf of local veterans and is sponsored by VFW Post 9835 and Hero’s Bridge. Please contact Bruce Campbell at brucea.campbell529@gmail.com to schedule an appointment or with questions.
MARCH 19
VA CLAIMS HELP AVAILABLE • Fauquier Chamber of Commerce After Five will celebrate Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center’s 30th year of service to the community Thursday, March 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 98 Alexandria Pike, Suite 53 (fifth floor), Warrenton. Hors d’oeuvres and adult beverages will be available. RVSP by March 11 to (540) 347-6650 or meryem.pdrc@verizon.net. March is Meditation Month.
MARCH 28
'RETURN to HOLLAR CREEK' • The Mitchellites and Culpeper United Methodist Church have joined together to offer another Mystery Dinner, “Return to Hollar Creek,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at CUMC. Join famous detective Julie Lane as she returns to Hollow Creek to investigate the embezzlement of money from the Hollare Creek Theater Foundation. Tickets are $35 for a fun evening of good food, music and mystery at the Hollar Creek Theater. Tickets, which are advance-sales only, are available through Crystal Settle, Relay for Life team leader, at (540) 825-4934 or online at Online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystery-dinner-theater-return-to-hollar-creek-tickets-97306894541 (online ticket purchases incur a service fee). More information is available at http://www.nttpventertainment.com.
KNOW YOUR RIGHTS • Books Bound2plz invites parents and teens to a reading of Blue Lights In Your Mirror. This guide to the criminal justice system was written by M. Hemenway who will be in the B2plz bookshop on Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m. Using short stories, each followed by questions and answers, Blue Lights In Your Mirror is designed to answer common questions that often arise when youngsters have encounters with police. This is a good opportunity to hear what rights you have and how to behave while lights are flashing and emotions are racing. B2plz is located across from the Post Office in Orange. For more information, call (540) 672-4000.
MARCH 29
VIETNAM VETERANS DAY CEREMONY • March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, an annual event observed to recognize, honor, and thank the men and women who served in the United States armed forces from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975. All who served during this time are considered Vietnam veterans regardless of where they were stationed.
Of the approximately 9 million Vietnam veterans, 2.7 million were stationed in Vietnam, including 7,484 women. The War was costly: 58,220 were returned to their loved ones in flag-draped caskets; 304,000 were wounded; 75,000 severely disabled and 23,214 were 100% disabled. 766 were POWs (114 of whom died in captivity); and, 1,597 are still unaccounted for, or Missing in Action. Many of those who survived the War returned with deep, invisible, and often permanent wounds from the scars of battle, and exposure to the toxic defoliant, Agent Orange. As a result, the casualty count tragically continues to increase as we lose over 340 Vietnam veterans each and every day, many from war-related causes.
To date, over 11,000 organizations have partnered with the Vietnam War Commemoration Committee to produce over 15,000 ceremonies nationwide. Culpeper National Cemetery is one of the partners in this endeavor and everyone is invited to attend a Commemoration in Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 US Avenue, Culpeper, on Friday, March 27, at 2 p.m.
For additional information, please call (540) 825-0027, or visit https://www.vietnamwar50th.com.
MARCH 30
COMMUNITY NEEDS ASSESSMENT • A Community Health Needs Assessment will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 30, at Germanna Community College, 18121 Technology Drive, Culpeper. Join the conversation on the community’s health needs and priorities. The event is free; email rsvp@culpeperhospital.com to RSVP. This event is hosted by Novant Health Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Health System, Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, Path Foundation and Fauquier Health.
APRIL 18
FIFTH ANNUAL 5K RUN ANS WALK FOR HOPE • The fifth annual 5K Run and Walk for Hope in memory of Ben Long and for support of individuals and families affected by depression, substance abuse or suicide will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 18, at Yowell Meadow Park, Culpeper (rain or shine). Early-bird registration is $25 (with T-shirts for the first 150 registered). Group and virtual tickets are available. Donations for walkers and children are appreciated. Pre-register at www.eventbrite.com and search for “Living the Dream.” Make checks payable to “Living the Dream” Foundation, P.O. Box 4, Culpeper, Va. 22701. Donations are tax-deductible.
Raffles, food, T-shirts, face-painting, games for children, community coalition groups, water and music will be on site. All proceeds go back into the community through awareness and educational workshops, support for survivors and scholarships. For more information, email livingthedream@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.
POPPYSTOCK FESTIVAL • A completely new kind of flower festival will take place in April at Wollam Gardens, an idyllic flower farm in Jeffersonton, just as the poppies are in full bloom.
There will be plenty of flowers to admire, and Wollam Gardens is also partnering with the Culpeper Humane Society and Fauquier SPCA to host a dog adoption event on the farm during the flower festival.
The festival will be held Saturday, April 18, from noon - 7 p.m. Tickets for the full day of activity are available on their website for $25 or at the gate, the day of, for $35.
Registration and more information, including dog visitation policy and directions is available wollamgardens.com/poppystock-2020.
