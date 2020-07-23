What's Happening for July 23-Aug. 15

AIR CONDITIONERS FOR SENIORS AVAILABLE • Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services has partnered with Dominion Energy and the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services to provide single-room air conditioners or fans to seniors that need additional help cooling their homes. Eligible seniors must be 60 years or older and live in Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties with income limits at or below $1,595 monthly for a single person or $2,155 monthly for a married couple. The Senior Cool Care Program is open June through September. For more information, call Hannna Boticario at (540) 825-3100, ext. 3427.
Rrgistration required for Food distribution • Empowering Culpeper, a program of People Inc., will be holding drive-thru food distributions on Aug. 1 and Aug. 15, starting at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Empowering Culpeper, an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Incorporated, will now require households to register at upcoming distributions. Each household must register for ongoing eligibility per USDA guidelines. Registration will be provided on site at each distribution.
“We want to make sure individuals and families have plenty of opportunity to register on July 18 and to pre-register for upcoming distributions” said Cherry Vanneman, a program executive.
Households must meet USDA income eligibility criteria in order to receive food on an ongoing basis beginning Aug. 1.
The next Empowering Culpeper food distributions are planned for Aug. 1 and Aug. 15 in the Culpeper County High School parking lot. Cars are asked to enter the high school parking lot from Achievement Drive via U.S. 229, N. Main Street for all upcoming distributions. For more information, contact Empowering Culpeper at empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
St. STEPHEN'S OFFERING Centering and Noon-day PrayerS on ZOOM • Join St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on Zoom each Wednesday, beginning at 11 a.m. for Centering Prayer Group, followed by Noonday Prayer at noon. Participants will find Zoom links on our website and Facebook. Contact the church office to sign up to receive Zoom invitations for other activities. For more information, visit www.ststephensculpeper.net, 540-825-8786, ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or on Facebook.
REFORMATION LUTHERAN CHURCH WEEKLY PRAYER HOUR • If you or a loved one, friend, neighbor, co-worker have a need for prayer, please send your request to: officeasst@culpeperlutherans.org. Each Wednesday the members of Reformation's Prayer Ministry will be praying for each need submitted. Or you may call the church office at 540-825-1376 and leave a voicemail request.
CulPEPER FOOD CLOSET NEED OF THE WEEK • The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve our community during social-distancing. It is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week the Culpeper Food Closet needs canned lima beans, greens, black-eyes peas, canned chili, canned meats (Treet, Spam, chicken NS tuna).
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to care for and serve our community during this time of social distancing. For assistance, please contact Sam’s Place 540-727-1055, before coming to the Food Closet. In an effort to keep both clients and volunteers safe, the waiting room is closed. Clients will drop off their voucher and wait in a designated area in the parking lot. The Food Closet is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. Visit www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net or Facebook for more details on how to help.
FARMERS MARKET NOW OFFERS DRIVE-THRU and WALK-THRU• The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is open every Saturday, running continuously through October, from 7:30 a.m. until noon for the 2020 Season. The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market will be graciously hosted in the parking lot at the Culpeper Baptist Church located at 318 South West Street.
In an effort to minimize contact points, offer contactless pick up opportunities, and ensure the safety of both vendors and accommodate all of our wonderful supportive community of customers at the market; the market will now offer BOTH DRIVE-THRU and WALK-THRU availability.
DRIVE-THRU will be available from 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. for those that are at high-risk or if this is the preferred shopping method. WALK-THRU will be available from 9:15 a.m. – noon with current social-distancing rules.
July 25
CRUISIN FOR HEROES At BRUSTER'S • Cruisin For Heroes will have its monthly cruise-in Saturday, July 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bruster's in Culpeper. The owner of Bruster’s will also be donating a percentage of the event day sales to the Fisher House Foundation. The Fisher House Foundation provides a "home away from home" for families of patients receiving medical care at military
Bruster's will be adhering to the latest CDC and State Guidelines which provided some relief for restaurants and social gatherings Masks will be optional when outside and required when entering the restaurant. Inside seating will be available on a limited basis as controlled by CDC regulations. The walk-up window will also be open and is recommended.
There will be music provided by "DJ Chip," door prizes for participants provided by PDM Motorworks and a Manager's Choice Trophy provided by Ed’s Awards & Engraving.
This is a family-friendly event supporting the community and the U.S. military. For more information and a copy of the flyer, go to www.cruisinforheroes.com or contact Lou Realmuto at 4cruiserlou@gmail.com.
Aug. 1
DRIVE-IN MOVIE COMES TO CULPEPR •The Salem Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, 13428 Scotts Mill Road, Culpeper, will host the movie "The Princess Bride" at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to bring a lawn chair is welcome to. Concessions will be available for purchase. Suggested donation of $15 per car. Join in and help support the local fire and rescue department while enjoying a safe and fun family evening.
Aug. 15
Jefferson Ruritan Club Cornhole Tournament • The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 3-6 p..m. (practice begins at 2:30) on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station. Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination, Family Event with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each two-person team. Preregistration available and encouraged (Cost is $25 if teams preregister). Outside event.
Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery. Cornhole Tournaments will take place monthly on the third Saturday of the month through November. For more information and registration form, go to www.jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540-522-6740.
WARBIRD SHOWCASE AND CAR SHOW •The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will add a Car Show to the Warbird Showcase event on Aug. 15 at the Culpeper Regional Airport. In addition to WWII warbirds on static display and flying overhead, visitors will have the opportunity to see dozens of immaculately restored cars.
There will be a nominal fee for car owners to display their vehicle at the Car Show, but entrance to the Warbird Showcase and Car Show is free to the public, although the nonprofit Capital Wing will appreciate a donation.
Warbird rides will be available in the Capital Wing Stinson L-5 forward air controller airplane, Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane and General Motors TBM Avenger, the largest single-engine bomber of WWII.
Rides start at $89. Advance tickets can be purchased thru the main page of the Capital Wing website at http://www.capitalwing.org/ or by emailing CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com and asking for tickets. Ride tickets will also be sold on site the day of the event for any flight times still available.
