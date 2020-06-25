WHAT'S HAPPENING

VIRTUAL SCAVENGER HUNT• Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville will be offering a virtual scavenger hunt to local Culpeper County residents. It is naming this scavenger hunt “Celebrate Local” as it is designed to send participants out all over Culpeper to experience unique areas and local businesses, and your business is invited to participate. Clues in the scavenger hunt will direct participants to your business where they will purchase an item or a service from you. In exchange for their purchase you will provide them with either a keyword or their next clue. Participants may also be asked to take a picture in front of your business and post it online in order to receive their next clue.
If you are interested in being a part of this please contact Sean McElhinney, Program Director at Verdun Adventure Bound ASAP. Please share any unique ideas that could help us develop the clues that will direct participants to your business. Also feel free to share any unique ideas for projects or activities you could offer participants once they visit your establishment.
If you would like to be considered as a stop on the scavenger hunt or if you have any questions pleased contact Sean via email at seanmcel70@gmail.com or call Verdun Adventure Bound at (540) 937-4920.
FARMERS MARKET NOW OFFERS DRIVE-THRU and WALK-THRU• The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is open every Saturday, running continuously through October, from 7:30 a.m. until noon for the 2020 Season. The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market will be graciously hosted in the parking lot at the Culpeper Baptist Church located at 318 South West Street.
In an effort to minimize contact points, offer contactless pick up opportunities, and ensure the safety of both vendors and accommodate all of our wonderful supportive community of customers at the market; the market will now offer BOTH DRIVE-THRU and WALK-THRU availability.
DRIVE-THRU will be available from 7:30am – 9:00am for those that are at high-risk or if this is the preferred shopping method. WALK-THRU will be available from 9:15am – noon with current operational rules (DO NOT enter if you have been sick, please send only 1 family member, no pets allowed, social distancing required - maintain 6 feet, only 1 customer per vendor at a time, Do not touch surfaces or products, use hand sanitizer if needed, masks highly encouraged). Convenient parking for the Walk-Thru market may be found in the Locust Street parking lot.
Market producers continue to encourage customers to PRE-ORDER and PRE-PAY directly though vendors, if at all possible. Please CONTACT vendors directly for pre-orders, a database with all contact information may be found here: http://www.culpeperdowntown.com/farmers-market.html
The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market includes 18 participating vendors this season enforcing social distancing in a larger location in order to accommodate all vendors. Helpful tips for customers include: pre-order and pre-pay if possible, review map and corresponding vendor list, make a list of items needed, sorry no crafts at this time, essentials only to include: food, agriculture, horticulture, and basic hygiene products, and while we love and appreciate your support please don’t linger.
JULY 1
LATE UTILITY FEES EXTENDED, BUT CUTOFFS TO RESUME• The town of Culpeper Treasurer’s Office has announced that in response to the continued economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on town utility customers, the Town Council has extended the suspension of utility bill late-payment charges to Aug. 31.
Late charges for utilities were previously suspended through June 30. These include:
• Late payment fee of $1.50 or 2% for non-payment by the bill due date.
• Delinquent fee for non-payment 11 days after the bill due date.
• Disconnect fee for accounts that have been scheduled for disconnection of service for non-payment.
Beginning July 1, however, the Treasurer’s Office may resume utility account disconnection as a means of collection of past due balances. The Treasurer’s Office is asking that utility account holders who are having difficulty making payments to contact the Customer Service team regarding their account.
Customers are asked to make partial payments toward their account, or establish a written payment arrangement in order to avoid disconnect.
Any questions regarding utility bills should be directed to the Town of Culpeper Treasurer’s Office by calling (540) 829-8220, or by email at payonline@culpeperva.gov.
June 28
COMMUNITY GATHERING FOR PEACH AND JUSTICE• Eldon Farms — specifically its Clover Hill estate at 4432 Sperryville Pike in Woodville — will be the venue for this Sunday evening’s “Community Gathering for Peace and Justice” in support of Black Lives Matter.
Speakers at the historic event will include Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors Chair Christine Smith; Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton; Bishop Carroll A. Baltimore, Sr., International Baptist Church & CAB Outreach Ministries; Pastor Russ Savage, Unitarian Universalist; Rabbi Rose Jacob; Mormon State President John Gehno; Sandra Reaves-Yates, President of the Culpeper NAACP #7058 that Rappahannock County; and other local elected officials and youth representatives from public and private schools.
Music will be provided by local musicians Bobby G and Friends, Marie Davis, and Alex Smith.
Organizers encourage the entire Rappahannock community to attend the gathering, this Sunday, June 28, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — “to come together, stand together, remember together, and proclaim that black lives matter, not only in Rappahannock” but elsewhere around the country and world.
The gathering is sponsored by Concerned Citizens, Rappahannock Clergy Association, Hate Has No Home Here. BLM signs are encouraged, but no political or campaign signs. No firearms will be allowed at the gathering, where members of the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance.Social distancing will be in place, and attendees are asked to wear masks.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and rain gear, but no food please. ADA parking is available. For more information (volunteers), contact Kit Goldfarb at kit@kgcom.com and Steph Ridder (sponsorships) at steph.ridder@gmail.com.
JULY 4
FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVITIES• The Fourth of July Festival Committee in conjunction with the Town of Culpeper will hold its annual Independence Day Patriotic Presentation and fireworks display on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
The Patriotic Presentation will be held on the courthouse lawn at 1 p.m. and will be in accordance with any executive order of the Governor in place at that time. There will be a flyover conducted by Commemorative Air Force’s Capital Wing with vintage WWII aircraft during this event.
The location for the fireworks display has been moved this year to Rockwater Park. Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9:15pm. Rockwater Park will be closed to the public beginning at 4:00pm on 7/4/20, including parking. There will be no access to the parking lot. Residents and visitors wanting to see the display should be able to see the fireworks from anywhere within the Town limits.
JULY 15
CCPS Purging Old Student Records• If you graduated from Culpeper County High School or Eastern View High School in June 2015 and wish to have your student file, please contact your respective guidance department no later than July 15. This is for students who earned their high school diploma only not for students who withdrew from Culpeper County Schools. Deadline to request records is July 15, 2020.
