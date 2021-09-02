Culpeper County Parks & Recreation presents fall activities
The following activities that are now open for registration: Intro to Animal & Human Aromatherapy, Drawing & Painting, Karate, Dog Obedience, Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers, Cooking classes and more. The following recreational activities are recommended by the department: Baltimore Inner Harbor & National Aquarium, The North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad and Christmas Town at Busch Gardens. The following activities are recommended by the department: Pamper your feet & Lavender Farm Tour, Cooking with Lavender, Lavender Wreath Making, Making Kombucha, Intro to Reiki, sewing and quilting classes. For more details call (540) 727-3412 or visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com.
Pick-your-own sunflowers to be held in Brandy Station
Auburn Farm Sunflower Patch is hosting their second annual pick-your-own sunflower patch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 4-5 and Sept. 11-12 at 17736 Auburn Road, Brandy Station, Va. The community is invited to pick sunflowers, enjoy the historic Auburn Farm and take photos. Admission is $10 and kids 5 and under are free. There will be activities for kids, food trucks and local craft vendors on site as well as a 4 acre corn maze.
Girl Scouts hosting scavenger hunt
Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline is hosting a scavenger hunt from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Sycamore Park Elementary School. This event is open to all girls in kindergarten to 12th grades and parents who want to learn more about enrolling a girl in Girl Scouts or becoming a volunteer. The event is free.
CRI continues First Fridays through November
Stroll around historic Culpeper Downtown compliments of Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. on the first Friday of each month from 5-8 p.m. August through November to enjoy merchants, live music, special sales, ‘Sip N Shop,’ tastings, refreshments, artists and more.
CAYA Coalition hosts 6th annual Run For Your Life
Runners and walkers alike are invited to CAYA (Come As You Are) Coalition’s 6th annual Run For Your Life 5K on Sept. 18 at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. Proceeds from the event will assist the CAYA in supporting prevention programs and reducing the stigma of addiction.
To register for the race, donate or for more information, go to: runsignup.com/Race/VA/Rixeyville/CAYARunForYourLife
Cornhole tournament will benefit local fire and rescue squad, women’s clinic
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a cornhole tournament from 2-5 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station. Registration is $30 for each two-person team. The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic. Cornhole tournaments will take place on the third Saturday of the month through November. For more information and registration, go to www.jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540-522-6740.
Farm Tour promises weekend of family fun
Visit some of Culpeper County’s finest working farms from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept 18-19. Enjoy farm animals, fresh produce, blooming flower arrangements, live equestrian events, music and good food. Take advantage of this once a year opportunity to get close to the workings of local agriculture and experience unique access to farms and Ag facilities. Start the tour at the Welcome Center at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on Route 29 and continue your tour at any of the participating farms! For more information visit www.culpeperfarmtour.com.
Museum of Culpeper to hold annual fundraiser
The History Alfresco fundraiser dinner will take place from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 7 at Mountain Run Winery. The event will include classic blues music by Bryan Jacobs & Remington Steel, an informal local trivia contest, a silent auction,and a presentation by historian Eugene Scheel. Tickets are $75 per person, and private tables for up to eight people may be reserved by becoming an event sponsor. Tickets may be purchased at the museum’s website at www.culpeperhistory.com. For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.culpepermuseum.com or call (540) 829-5954.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church – BSA Men’s Group on Zoom
Men are invited to join our Brotherhood every Tuesday at 7 a.m. for breakfast, study, and discussion. ssec@ststephensculpeper.net | 540-825-8786 | Find us on Facebook | ststephensculpeper.net.
