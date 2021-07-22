Unidirectional Flushing in Downtown Area
The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing (UDF) of water distribution in the downtown area beginning Monday, July 26, through Wednesday, July 28, weather permitting. Flushing crews will be working daily from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this primary corridor and drive slowly around this work zone. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration be prolonged, please call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285.
Summer Camps at The Museum of Culpeper History
The Museum of Culpeper History is pleased to announce that it will be offering two themed Summer Camps, “Wonders of Weaving” from 9 a.m.-noon July 26-30 and “The Story in the Structure” from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 16-20. Both camps will be held at Lenn Park Pavilion.
“Wonders of Weaving” is intended for ages 6-12, and will give each camper a chance to try their hand at various textile crafting techniques while learning the history of how these skills were developed. “The Story in the Structure” is for ages 8-12 and introduces campers to the history of some of the major architectural styles located here in Culpeper while giving them a glimpse of what it is like to take part in an architecture studio course.
Both camps will utilize hands-on activities and discussion to build campers’ interest in history. The Pavilion at Lenn Park will allow for campers to safely social distance, while also allowing for the collaboration and interaction that many children have had to miss this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleaning and disinfecting protocols developed during the pandemic will be applied.
Direct questions to Education Coordinator Helen Thompson at 540-829-1749 or education@culpepermuseum.com. To sign up, visit culpepermuseum.com.
Upcoming Opioid and Medication Misuse Programs
Thanks to a grant from Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Prevention Team, Aging Together is offering two educational programs highlighting opioid and prescription medication misuse particularly as it relates to older adults.
The first program will be held on Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. with Dr. Patricia Slatum of the Virginia Center on Aging at VCU and Officer Mike Grant of the Culpeper Police.
The second program is Sept. 2 from noon to 1 p.m.
To register please visit https://www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html or go to the Upcoming Programs page on www.agingtogether.org, These programs are free.
The mission of aging together is, through partnerships, to connect people to communities and resources to improve quality of life as we age. Aging together serves the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.
School Supply Giveaway
The Antioch Baptist Church Health Ministry is having a back-to-school free school supply giveaway Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Culpeper Baptist Church Courtyard, 318 South West Street.
Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Culpeper
Residents living in and around the Culpeper can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Best Western Culpeper Inn will host this community event on Aug. 9. The site is located at 791 Madison Road in Culpeper.
Screenings can check for:
The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
Diabetes risk
Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Men’s Group
The Brotherhood of St. Andrew group offers men and boys the Discipline of Prayer, Study and Service, to follow Christ and bring others into his kingdom. Newcomers are welcome to join for breakfast, study and prayer each Tuesday at 7 a.m. in the Parish Hall. For information: www.ststephensculpeper.net | 540-825-8786 | ssec@ststephensculpeper.net | Address: 115 N. East St., Culpeper | Parking: 120 N. Commerce St.
The Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week
This week the Culpeper Food Closet is in need of lunch items, juice boxes, 8oz sliced cheese, 8 oz sliced turkey meat, 8 oz sliced ham. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. Website: ststephensculpeper.net | (540) 825-1177 | Email: culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church – Women’s Group
The Order of Daughters of the King (DOK) is a spiritual sisterhood of women dedicated to a life of Prayer, Service and Evangelism, making a commitment to Jesus as our Savior, and following him as Lord of their lives. For information: www.ststephensculpeper.net | 540-825-8786 | ssec@ststephensculpeper.net | Address: 115 N. East St., Culpeper | Parking: 120 N. Commerce Street.
