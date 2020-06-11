CCPS Purging Old Student Records• If you graduated from Culpeper County High School or Eastern View High School in June 2015 and wish to have your student file, please contact your respective guidance department no later than July 15. This is for students who earned their high school diploma only not for students who withdrew from Culpeper County Schools. Deadline to request records is July 15, 2020.
VIRTUAL SCAVENGER HUNT• Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville will be offering a virtual scavenger hunt to local Culpeper County residents. It is naming this scavenger hunt “Celebrate Local” as it is designed to send participants out all over Culpeper to experience unique areas and local businesses, and your business is invited to participate. Clues in the scavenger hunt will direct participants to your business where they will purchase an item or a service from you. In exchange for their purchase you will provide them with either a keyword or their next clue. Participants may also be asked to take a picture in front of your business and post it online in order to receive their next clue.
If you are interested in being a part of this please contact Sean McElhinney, Program Director at Verdun Adventure Bound ASAP. Please share any unique ideas that could help us develop the clues that will direct participants to your business. Also feel free to share any unique ideas for projects or activities you could offer participants once they visit your establishment.
If you would like to be considered as a stop on the scavenger hunt or if you have any questions pleased contact Sean via email at seanmcel70@gmail.com or call Verdun Adventure Bound at (540) 937-4920.
CULPEPER FOOD CLOSET NEED OF THE WEEK • The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need of assistance, and is continuing to serve the community during COVID-19. This week we are in need of:
• Canned meat (Treet, Spam, chicken, tuna)
• Canned fruit and single serve νApplesauce cups
• Rice and pasta side dishes.
Please contact The Food Closet for more information. Food donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at 120 N. Commerce Street, Culpeper. The Food Closet now accepts monetary donations on its website at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
JUNE 13
The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be commemorating the 245th Anniversary of the Muster of the Patriots created by the third Virginia Convention in 1775. The group will be meeting at the NSDAR Monument off Monument Lane Culpeper on Saturday, June 3, at 2 p.m.. This year’s celebration, as in past years, has been coordinated with Flag Day. The event will be covered by the VASSAR Color Guard and there will be wreath presentations by various CAR, DAR and SAR chapters. There will be 12 biographies read from the original Minute Men. For more information, email ccj1947@gmail.com or call 540-222-9603.
