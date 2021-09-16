CAYA Coalition hosts 6th annual Run For Your Life
Runners and walkers alike are invited to CAYA (Come As You Are) Coalition’s 6th annual Run For Your Life 5K on Sept. 18 at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. Proceeds from the event will assist the CAYA in supporting prevention programs and reducing the stigma of addiction. To register for the race, donate or for more information, go to: runsignup.com/Race/VA/Rixeyville/CAYARunForYourLife
The Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week
This week the Culpeper Food Closet is in need of bottled water, soda, Gatorade, Little Hugs, Juice Boxes, snack crackers and Vienna sausage. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. Website: ststephensculpeper.net | (540) 825-1177 | Email: culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Cornhole tournament will benefit local fire and rescue squad, women’s clinic
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a cornhole tournament from 2-5 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station. Registration is $30 for each two-person team. The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic. Cornhole tournaments will take place on the third Saturday of the month through November. For more information and registration, go to www.jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540-522-6740.
Farm Tour promises weekend of family fun
Visit some of Culpeper County’s finest working farms from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept 18-19. Enjoy farm animals, fresh produce, blooming flower arrangements, live equestrian events, music and good food. Take advantage of this once a year opportunity to get close to the workings of local agriculture and experience unique access to farms and Ag facilities. Start the tour at the Welcome Center at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on Route 29 and continue your tour at any of the participating farms! For more information visit www.culpeperfarmtour.com.
New pastor coming to local church
Mitchells Presbyterian Church on Mitchell Road in Mitchells will welcome a new pastor during its 11 a.m. Sept. 19 worship service. Patrick Lane, who is originally from Mississippi, graduated Columbia Theological Seminary in Atlanta, Georgia. Lane follows long-time pastor John Grotz, who retired in September 2019. He pastored there for 24 years. The church does not yet have a date for Lane’s installation, but intends to do so later this fall.
Public invited to Virginia Clay Festival
The historic town Stanardsville will be host to the annual Virginia Clay Festival, an art show celebrating the creative possibilities of clay. Artisan food trucks and live acoustic music will enhance the festival atmosphere. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18-19 at William Monroe High School and grounds. For more information, go online to www.virginiaclayfestival.com or call 434-985-6500 or 434-985-6663.
Law firm to help job seekers via resume workshop
Culpeper Attorney Amanda Johnson of AR Johnson Law will be hosting a free resume workshop from 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 25. Those interested in attending the workshop can call AR Johnson Law at (540) 764-4767 to reserve a 15 minute time slot in their downtown office in Suite 204 at 206 South Main St. Masks will be required.
Job fair to be hosted downtown
The Culpeper Downtown Job Fair will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Spet. 27 at 137 S. Main Street. Participants include Pepperberries, Green Roost, Lotus Nail Studio and ActionCOACH Two Rivers.
Local Minute Men chapter celebrates Constitution Day
The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution marks the signing of our Constitution every year for a week with displays at Madison, Rappahannock and Culpeper County libraries. There are free copies of the founding documents, including the Bill of Rights. The public is welcome to take full advantage of these resources for understanding the beginnings of government of, by, and for the people.
Team Jordan announces annual raffle
Team Jordan launched its annual raffle on Sept. 10. During a Facebook live event at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, one winning ticket holder will be awarded $15,000 Additionally, there will be six other cash prize winners from the raffle drawing. All of the proceeds generated from the fundraiser go towards furthering the efforts of suicide prevention. Tickets are $100 each. Only 300 tickets will be sold. For further information or to purchase raffle tickets, please call or email Chris Jenkins, Team Jordan Chairperson at 540-718-3030 or email chrisjenkins01@aol.com.
Church hosts fall revival
Oakland Baptist Church will host its fall revival from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. The event will include Fellowship, guest speaker Reverend Mattox and church service. 10:30-Church Service-special guest speaker. A light lunch will be provided.
Flea market hosted to support church
The Betty Newhouse Circle will host a flea market at the Culpeper United Methodist Church from 9-2 p.m. on Oct. 2. The rain date is Oct. 9. All proceeds go towards mission projects in the church and community. A table costs $15. Call Ann Beamer at 540-547-2627 or Marion Dodson 540-825-1102.
Museum of Culpeper to hold annual fundraiser
The History Alfresco fundraiser dinner will take place from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 7 at Mountain Run Winery. The event will include classic blues music by Bryan Jacobs & Remington Steel, an informal local trivia contest, a silent auction,and a presentation by historian Eugene Scheel. Tickets are $75 per person, and private tables for up to eight people may be reserved by becoming an event sponsor. Tickets may be purchased at the museum’s website at www.culpeperhistory.com. For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.culpepermuseum.com or call (540) 829-5954.
Haunted walking tour hosted downtown
Culpeper Paranormal Investigations will take visitors via a candlelit guided walking tour to experience the paranormal activity that weaves throughout the Historic Downtown Culpeper. The tour will conclude with refreshments at 18 Grams Coffee Lab. The cost is $15 per person. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/culpeper-ghost-tour-tickets-70973528735?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
CRI continues First Fridays through November
Stroll around historic Culpeper Downtown compliments of Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. on the first Friday of each month from 5-8 p.m. August through November to enjoy merchants, live music, special sales, ‘Sip N Shop,’ tastings, refreshments, artists and more.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church – BSA Men’s Group on Zoom
Men are invited to join our Brotherhood every Tuesday at 7 a.m. for breakfast, study, and discussion.ssec@ststephensculpeper.net| 540-825-8786 | Find us on Facebook | ststephensculpeper.net.
