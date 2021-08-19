Fall Activity Registration Opens!
Culpeper County Parks & Recreation’s Fall Activity guide will be available on Aug. 13. Look in your mail /PO boxes for The Culpeper Quarterly – the Live here. Play here. Recreation Guide is in the center. You can also find a digital copy online at www.CulpeperRecreation.com or at www.Facebook.com/CulpeperRecreation
Lots of great Fall Fun Activities are available for registration, including: Intro to Wrestling, Kids & Teen Karate, Dog Obedience, Basket Weaving, Quilting, Free Tennis Lessons, and Day Trips are back! Check out the trip for the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad in December. For more details and to register, go to www.CulpeperRecreaion.com click on the ACTIVITIES icon or call 540-727-3412. Online registration open Friday, 8/13. In-person and phone registrations open Monday, 8/16.
Cornhole Tournament on Aug. 21 at Old Trade Brewery
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 4-7pm (practice begins at 3 p.m.) on Aug. 21, at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd, Brandy Station. Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination, Family Event with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each 2 person team. Outside event. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery. Cornhole Tournaments will take place monthly on the 3rd Sat. of the month through Nov. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make our community a better place to live. The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic (formerly Culpeper Pregnancy Center). For more information and registration, go to www.jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540-522-6740.
African American Revolutionary War veteran to be remembered
The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter and The Virginia Society SAR (VASSAR) will host a ceremony honoring Revolutionary War veteran William Clarke at 11 a.m on Aug. 21 in the Madden Family/Community Cemetery. The ceremony will feature the installation of a memorial marker at his grave as well as a presentation of colors by the VASSAR Color Guard and musket salute. Clarke descendants will be onsite as the biography of their ancestor is read. The address to reach the site is 23512 Maddens Tavern Road, Elkwood, Va. For additional information or directions contact Charles Jameson at 540-222-9603 or email ccj1947@gmail.com.
Suicide prevention group holds public meeting
Team Jordan will meet at 10 a.m. on Aug. 28 in the Roscoe H. Ford Police Department’s Community Room. Alan Rasmussen, the prevention manager for Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, will be presenting a program on Navigating “Life thru a Pandemic.” The address for the meeting is 740 Old Brandy Road, Culpeper, Va.
The Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week
This week the Culpeper Food Closet is in need of Ramen noodles, dried Pinto beans, juice boxes, 8 oz. of Cheddar cheese and 8 oz. lunch meat. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. Website: ststephensculpeper.net | (540) 825-1177 | Email: culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for wellness center
The Culpeper Wellness Foundation is hosting a groundbreaking celebration for its new Culpeper Wellness Foundation’s Recreation Center from 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 19. The over 17,000-square-foot facility will house recreation and activity space for sports like basketball, volleyball and other youth/family activities. It’s expected to open in early 2022. The ceremony will take place at 19002 Crossroad Parkway, Culpeper, Va.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for September
Powell Wellness Center (PWC) and Remington Drug Co. will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. until noon on Sept. 1 at the center. Walk-ins are welcome on a first come, first served basis. Vaccination is free. Those attending should bring an ID or prescription insurance card. A clinic will be held for the second dose from 9 a.m. until noon on Sept. 22. Appointments can be scheduled through PWC medical program leader Whitney Propps at 540-445-5388 orwpropps@culpeperwellness.org. PWC is located at 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper, Va.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Men’s Group
The Brotherhood of St. Andrew group offers men and boys the Discipline of Prayer, Study and Service, to follow Christ and bring others into his kingdom. Newcomers are welcome to join for breakfast, study and prayer each Tuesday at 7 a.m. in the Parish Hall. For information: www.ststephensculpeper.net | (540) 825-8786 | ssec@ststephensculpeper.net | Address: 115 N. East St., Culpeper | Parking: 120 N. Commerce St.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church – Women’s Group
The Order of Daughters of the King (DOK) is a spiritual sisterhood of women dedicated to a life of Prayer, Service and Evangelism, making a commitment to Jesus as our Savior, and following him as Lord of their lives. For information: www.ststephensculpeper.net | (540) 825-8786 | ssec@ststephensculpeper.net | Address: 115 N. East St., Culpeper | Parking: 120 N. Commerce Street.
