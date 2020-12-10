Culpeper County Library virtually presents “A Christmas Carol”
Join the Culpeper County Library for a virtual rendering of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Presented by the North Shore Theatre Productions, the play will feature a solo performance by Greg Oliver Bodine.
The play can be streamed only at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 2 p.m. Dec. 13 by visiting youtube.com/c/culpepercountylibrary or by searching Culpeper County Library on YouTube.
A paper playbill is available at the library or may be downloaded the day of the event. The play is free, open to the public, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Andrew DeNicola at 540-825-8691 or adenicola@cclva.org.
12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Culpeper Renaissance Inc. is holding a holiday scavenger hunt 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 12 in the downtown area. The event is available to individuals or teams of five, with $20 entry fees. All proceeds will go to CRI’s Downtown Heroes Program.
Once you Find clues based on the “12 Days of Christmas,” send a photo next to it to CRI’s Facebook and receive another clue. Every team that finds each clue will be entered into a drawing for $200 Culpeper Downtown Dollars. Each participant will also receive a small gift.
For information on how to enter, visit culpeperdowntown.com or email cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com.
Windmore Foundation for the Arts presents “Yes Virginia the Musical”
Performances of “Yes Virginia the Musical'' are set for 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13 at the Culpeper Depot. Only 100 tickets are being sold at https://buff.ly/3kMTpXY.
“Make this a family event. Bring seating, warm blankets (it may get cold) and a hot beverage to enjoy,” Windmore Foundation’s website states.
Several coronavirus mitigation practices will be in place, including chalked seating areas and the availability of hand sanitizer.
Human Services, Social Services, Head start to hold monthly meeting
The regular monthly meeting of the Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start boards is set for 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Culpeper County Administration building, 302 N. Main St.
Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow the COVID-19 health screening guidelines and protocol recommended by the Center of Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health and the governor’s Executive Orders.
Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 540-727-0372, ext. 360 at least two working days before the meeting.
Wayland Blue Ridge Association Christmas giveaway
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. invites the community to participate in its second turkey drive, which will run through Dec. 19, for needy families this holiday season.
The association encourages churches, businesses and individuals to donate turkeys and hams for families in need. Monetary donations can be sent through Dec. 16 to Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, 22737 with the memo stating “Christmas Giveaway.” Turkeys and hams can be dropped off no later than 6 p.m. Dec. 18. The turkeys will be distributed 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 19 while supplies last.
Questions can be directed to Nan Butler Roberts at 540-661-2013 or Charlotte Johnson at 540-987-3340.
Mountain View Community Church's Dec. 13 sermon topic: "The Gift of Inconvenience"
Mountain View Community Church invites residents to attend services at either 9 or 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Road. There is a children’s program for children in 5th grade or below. The sermon can also be heard at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or the church’s Facebook page.
Citizens can register for the sermon at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church – Church Online!
Every Sunday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites you to 9 a.m. adult Sunday school, 10 a.m. morning prayer, and 10:30 a.m. virtual coffee hour. Each Wednesday, the church invites you to its 11 a.m. centering prayer group, which is followed by a 10 minute noonday prayer, on Zoom.
Meeting links are available at ststephensculpeper.net or the church’s Facebook page. Any questions or requests for Zoom invitations can be directed to ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540-825-8786.
Rapidan VFD’s Winter Drive Thru dinner
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will host a drive-thru dinner from noon-4 p.m. Jan 17 at the department’s headquarters, 9729 Locust Dale Road.
Dinner will include pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, beverages and dessert.
Proceeds from the drive-thru will benefit the department’s building fund.
