What's Happening

CAF CAPITAL WING WARBIRD SHOWCASE •Two iconic WWII Coast Guard aircraft will take to the skies over Culpepper for the first time. The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force has brought together a Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder and a Boeing PT-17 Stearman originally used by the US Coast Guard and fly them during the CAF Capital Wing Warbird Showcase on July 11 and again on Aug. 15.