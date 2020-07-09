What's Happening

AIR CONDITIONERS FOR SENIORS AVAILABLE • Senior Cool Care is a program of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services in partnership with Dominion Energy and the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services. This program provides single-room air conditioners or fans to seniors that need additional help cooling their homes. Eligible seniors must be 60 years or older and live in the Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. To meet the program’s income guidelines, a senior’s gross income must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. The Senior Cool Care Program is open through September. Visit www.rrcsb.org or call 540-825-3100 and ask for the Aging Support Coordinator for your county.
MORE DISTRIBUTION DATES FOR FOOD SET • Empowering Culpeper, a program of People Inc., will be holding drive-thru food distributions on July 18, Aug. 1 and Aug. 15, 2020, starting at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Location for these distributions has changed. They will be held at the Culpeper County High School parking lot, 14240 Achievement Drive, Culpeper. Cars should enter the school parking lot from Achievement Drive via U.S. 229, N. Main Street/Rixeyville Road. Everyone is asked to stay inside their car throughout the distribution process.
CULPEPER COUNTY DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE OFFICE OPEN • The Culpeper County Democratic Committee Office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420, Culpeper. The public and members are welcome to stop in for up-to-date information, access to campaign materials, activities participation, and membership forms. Visitors are asked to wear a mask.
St. STEPHEN'S OFFERING ONLINE GROUPS • St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church has Adult Sunday school on Zoom. Join the church online each Sunday at 9 a.m. for Adult Sunday School, 10 a.m. Morning Prayer, 11 a.m. Wednesday Centering Prayer Group, and noon Wednesday Noonday Prayer. Simply send an email address and/or cell phone number to receive links and invitations to St. Stephen’s services and groups. All emails are confidential and will not be given to any outside sources. Stay Connected at www.ststephensculpeper.net, 540-825-8786, ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or on Facebook.
REFORMATION LUTHERAN CHURCH WEEKLY PRAYER HOUR • If you or a loved one, friend, neighbor, co-worker have a need for prayer, please send your request to: officeasst@culpeperlutherans.org. Each Wednesday the members of Reformation's Prayer Ministry will be praying for each need submitted. Or you may call the church office at 540-825-1376 and leave a voicemail request.
CulPEPER FOOD CLOSET NEED OF THE WEEK • The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve our community during social-distancing. It is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week the Culpeper Food Closet needs canned beef stew, canned spaghetti meals, Chicken Helper meals. Visit www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net or Facebook for more details on how to help.
FARMERS MARKET NOW OFFERS DRIVE-THRU and WALK-THRU• The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is open every Saturday, running continuously through October, from 7:30 a.m. until noon for the 2020 Season. The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market will be graciously hosted in the parking lot at the Culpeper Baptist Church located at 318 South West Street.
In an effort to minimize contact points, offer contactless pick up opportunities, and ensure the safety of both vendors and accommodate all of our wonderful supportive community of customers at the market; the market will now offer BOTH DRIVE-THRU and WALK-THRU availability.
DRIVE-THRU will be available from 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. for those that are at high-risk or if this is the preferred shopping method. WALK-THRU will be available from 9:15 a.m. – noon with current operational rules (DO NOT enter if you have been sick, please send only 1 family member, no pets allowed, social distancing required — maintain 6 feet, only one customer per vendor at a time, Do not touch surfaces or products, use hand sanitizer if needed, masks highly encouraged).
Market producers continue to encourage customers to PRE-ORDER and PRE-PAY directly though vendors, if at all possible. Please CONTACT vendors directly for pre-orders, a database with all contact information may be found here: http://www.culpeperdowntown.com/farmers-market.html
JULY 11
CAF CAPITAL WING WARBIRD SHOWCASE •Two iconic WWII Coast Guard aircraft will take to the skies over Culpepper for the first time. The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force has brought together a Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder and a Boeing PT-17 Stearman originally used by the US Coast Guard and fly them during the CAF Capital Wing Warbird Showcase on July 11 and again on Aug. 15.
The Warbird Showcase at the Culpeper Regional Airport will occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and provide the public the rare opportunity to not only see these two warbirds but other iconic WWII aircraft as well.
The high wing Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder was built locally in Hagerstown, MD in 1946 and flew various missions for the US Coast Guard. The Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane is a vintage 1942 airplane and was used as a primary flight trainer by all the armed services throughout WWII.
The public can ride in either of these airplanes during the Warbird Showcase. Tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.
Active duty or retired US Coast Guard personnel will receive $20 discounts for rides in either the Fairchild Forwarder or Boeing Stearman. Warbird rides are also available in the Stinson L-5 Sentinel, North American T-6/SNJ and General Motors TBM Avenger starting at just $69.
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is kicking-off the airshow season with its own “Warbird Showcase” event at the Culpeper Regional Airport in Culpeper. The event will be held in accordance with coronavirus pandemic guidelines of the CDC, Commonwealth of Virginia and local health authorities in effect at that time.
JULY 12
'EPHISEANS — From LIFE TO DEATH' • Mountain View Community Church's Sermon Topic for Sunday, July 12, will be “Ephesians - From Death to Life: The New Creation Demonstrated.” Join the church for live services (in the worship center, student center, or outside) at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road. Children's program for Kindergarten-fifth grade is at 9 a.m. Registration is required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events. Worshippers may also join the church online at 10:30 a.m. via its website (mountainviewcc.net) or Facebook page (@mountainviewcc).
JULY 13
UNIDIRECTIONAL FLUSHING OF DOWNTOWN WATER SYSTEM •The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing (UDF) of water distribution in the downtown area beginning Monday, July 13, through Wednesday, July 15, weather permitting. Flushing crews will be working daily from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
A workzone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this primary corridor and drive slowly around this work zone. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration be prolonged, please call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285.
JULY 18
CULPEPER YOUNG PROFESSIONALS CHARITY CAR WASH • The Culpeper Young Professionals have a charity car wash scheduled for July 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Culpeper Car Wash, benefitting the Culpeper Food Closet. $2 from each car wash will be donated to the Culpeper Food Closet and then volunteers from the Young Professionals will be greeting visitors, cleaning tires and drying cars to raise more donations for the Culpeper Food Closet.
