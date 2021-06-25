Middle Street Gallery Exhibit Consider the Forest
The current exhibit in Middle Street Gallery is called Consider the Forest, with photography by Francie Schroeder. It will be up through July 25. The artist will be in the gallery Sunday, June 27, and Sunday, July 18. Images range from dark and moody to whimsical.
Gallery hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Middle Street Gallery is in Washington, Va., next door to the Inn. It is a cooperative gallery with 15 members. The next show will be a group show.
The Culpeper Food Closet – Need of the Week
This week the Culpeper Food Close is in need of: shampoo and conditioner, children’s snacks, juice boxes, feminine products, sardines and monetary donations. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. Visit the website at ststephensculpeper.net, call 540-825-1177 or email: culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church — Join in Worship
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (available on Facebook Live), and Wednesday Healing and Holy Communion at 12:15 p.m. All are welcome. www.ststephensculpeper.net | 540-825-8786 | ssec@ststephensculpeper.net | Address: 115 N. East St., Culpeper | Parking: 120 N. Commerce Street.
Town of Culpeper Fourth of July Celebration
The Town of Culpeper Fourth of July Celebration will include its annual Freedom 5K Race, children’s kayaks, vendors, hayrides, Mo Safren Music, the Freedom Car and Truck Show, the annual Patriotic Presentation at Yowell Meadow Park and fireworks!
The Fireworks event will be held at Rock Water Park. For safety concerns, the public will not be allowed at Rock Water Park beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The schedule of events includes:
5K Walk-Run — 7:30-9 a.m., Culpeper Baptist Church (loops around Yowell Meadow Park and returns to the Church)
Vendors — 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Yowell Meadow Park.
Children’s Kayaking — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Yowell Meadow Park.
Patriotic Demonstration — 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Culpeper Minutemen Monument at Yowell Meadow Park.
Freedom Car and Truck Show — 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Culpeper United Methodist Church.
Mo Sofren Music — 4:30-7:30 p.m. — Yowell Meadow Park.
Fireworks — 9:15 p.m., Rock Water Park.
Town of Culpeper Holiday Refuse Collection
In observance of Independence Day, Culpeper Town Offices will be closed Monday, July 5. Trash schedule will be:
Monday, July 5 — holiday; no refuse collection.
Tuesday, July 6 — Monday and Tuesday’s refuse collection.
Wednesday, July 7 – Friday, July 9 — Regular refuse collection.
Trash carts need to be set out by 6:30 a.m. on collection day.
Madison County Republican Women to Gather
Madison County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, July 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. t the Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road, Madison. Melvin Adams, Chairman of the 5th District Republican Committee, will be the Guest Speaker. The meeting will feature a fabulous Pasta dinner with great sides and desserts by members. Dinner is $10. The group will be collecting donations of canned foods to be distributed by MESA to local families in need. For more information, call 540-923-4300 or 540-923-4109.
Summer camps at The Museum of Culpeper History
The Museum of Culpeper History is pleased to announce that it will be offering two themed Summer Camps, “Wonders of Weaving” from 9 a.m.-noon July 26-30 and “The Story in the Structure” from 9 a.m.-noon August 16-20. Both camps will be held at Lenn Park Pavilion.
“Wonders of Weaving” is intended for ages 6-12, and will give each camper a chance to try their hand at various textile crafting techniques while learning the history of how these skills were developed. “The Story in the Structure” is for ages 8-12 and introduces campers to the history of some of the major architectural styles located here in Culpeper while giving them a glimpse of what it is like to take part in an architecture studio course.
Both camps will utilize hands-on activities and discussion to build campers’ interest in history. The Pavilion at Lenn Park will allow for campers to safely social distance, while also allowing for the collaboration and interaction that many children have had to miss this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleaning and disinfecting protocols developed during the pandemic will be applied.
Direct questions to Education Coordinator Helen Thompson at 540-829-1749 or education@culpepermuseum.com. To sign up, visit culpepermuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.